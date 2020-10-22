Teo Heng KTV paying staff half their salaries from Oct. 2020, intends to pay balance when they can

blockquote>

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Teo Heng KTV will be paying its 120 staff half their salaries from October 2020 onwards.

Speaking to CNA, Jean Teo, one of Teo Heng's directors, said that they intend to pay them the balance 50 per cent when Teo Heng is able to reopen.

She added that they may even be able to give them a bonus if they are able to pull through.

Does not want to retrench staff

The karaoke business has been closed since March 2020 due to Covid-19 regulations.

Despite the tough situation of sustaining about S$500,000 in losses each month since then, Teo Heng has fought to keep all of their 120 employees.

"We don’t wish to retrench them," Teo said in a Mothership interview.

In July, it was announced that the business would be shutting down seven of its outlets, including Teo Heng's first outlet at Katong Shopping Centre.

Its Sembawang outlet has also been closed, with another five outlets gradually folding as well.

But until they absolutely have to, they will hold on for as long as they can, Teo said.

When can karaoke joints reopen?

Currently, it is uncertain when karaoke joints will be allowed to reopen.

However, during a press conference by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on Oct. 20, Minister Lawrence Wong said that it is unlikely that bars, clubs and karaoke lounges will open at the start of Phase 3.

He also clarified that the government is open to pilot trials in some of these settings, with much more stringent safe management measures in place, to determine whether it is safe to proceed.

These include testing customers before they enter such premises using a rapid test kit, and ensuring that current safety measures are implemented within.

Related:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Teo Heng KTV.