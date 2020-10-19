Teo Heng thanks supporter for KTV reopening petition, requests users not to donate money

Since March 2020, Teo Heng has been bleeding S$500,000 in losses every month.

Despite the obvious financial strain, the KTV company has yet to retrench any of its staff.

Instead, Teo Heng is drawing on their savings to sustain paying some 120 employees, which includes both locals and foreigners.

Apparently moved by the news, a supporter who calls himself Boyi Tan has started a petition on Change.org for KTVs to reopen.

Tan displayed his admiration for Teo Heng's management, and urged users to sign the petition to help a conscionable business.

"Besides being a good boss that weighs staff & customers more important than monies, I read that Mr Teo Heng is also one of the kind souls that has been supporting Sian Chay Medical Institution in raising fund to finance the elderly & needy’s medical expenses. Such a kind soul deserve not only respect but support from us to emerge stronger after this pandemic! I will sure patronise their outlets as soon as the restriction is lifted!"

The customer reasoned that since cinemas have already reopened, a family-friendly KTV should also be allowed to operate with safe distancing measures in place.

At time of writing, 1,943 have signed the petition, out of the 2,500 signatures aimed.

Teo Heng thanks customers for support

The petition has also come to Teo Heng's attention, who clarified that they are not requesting any donation.

"[...] Your sharing and concern is more than enough to boost our morale and greater drive to hang on!" the KTV wrote in its Facebook post.

In an accompanying photo, Teo Heng asked that users do not chip in S$3 for Change.org to distribute the petition across their platforms, but instead, share the petition through Facebook or WhatsApp.

You can read their post here:

