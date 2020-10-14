Back

Japanese tendon chain with S$8.50 tempura bowl & S$2 Hokkaido soft serve opens at Orchard Central on Oct. 15

New place in town.

Mandy How | October 14, 2020, 10:10 AM

Japan’s tendon chain restaurant, Tempura Tendon Tenya, will open at Orchard Central on Oct. 15, 2020.

The brand was established in Tokyo and has since grown to more than 200 outlets, both locally and internationally.

One of the most attractive things about Tenya is its focus on being value-for-money.

For S$8.50, diners can get the signature Tenya Tendon, which comes with:

  • Tempura black tiger prawn

  • Red fish

  • Squid

  • Pumpkin

  • French beans

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The prawn is deliberately coated with more batter, to cater to Singaporeans' taste.

The ingredients sit on Japanese Aomori rice with a drizzle of savoury-sweet glazing sauce (dontare).

We like that the sauce was not excessively sweet, and that the batter was light enough (not the lightest, but light enough).

The bottomline is, at S$8.50, there's nothing much to complain about.

It should beat a few other dining options in the town area, especially if you're on a budget.

Other options are the Mushroom Vegetables Tendon (S$7.90), comprising tempura vegetables such as shiitake, shimeji, and enoki mushrooms, sweet potato, lotus root, pumpkin, and French beans.

The Seafood Tendon (S$12.90) is a mix of tempura black tiger prawn, red fish, anago (saltwater eel), scallop, pumpkin and French beans.

For a meatier bowl, Tori Tendon (S$9.90) is the deep-fried solution: tempura chicken, chicken karaage, egg, pumpkin, and sweet potato.

You can also pair your tempura with soba or udon, served in both hot and cold versions.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

These can come as add-ons to your rice, or just the noodles alone.

Expect higher prices for such combinations.

Sides and desserts

For sides, both fried and non-fried items are available:

  • Tori Karaage fried chicken (S$4.90)

  • Truffle Fries (S$3.90)

  • Chawanmushi (S$2.50)

  • Tomato Salad (S$5.80)

  • Tamago Yaki (S$3.90)

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

To finish off, there are a few dessert items on the menu.

The S$2 Hokkaido soft serve should be the highlight, considering its substantial portion and creamy texture.

It also tastes more like White Rabbit candy than any other White Rabbit spin-offs out there, strangely enough.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Customers can walk in to takeaway this dessert as well.

Those dining in can pair it with root beer (S$4.90 including the soft serve) or brownie (S$6.90 including the soft serve).

Interiors

The space itself can seat 68, but is currently operating at reduced capacity due to safe distancing measures.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The closed-concept kitchen ensures that you don't walk out smelling like a tempura yourself.

Photo by Mandy How

Details

Address:

Tempura Tendon Tenya @ Orchard Central

181 Orchard Road #B1-01 Orchard Central Singapore 238896 (in front of Maccha House)

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily (last order 9:30pm)

Opens Oct. 15, 2020

Top image by Mandy How

