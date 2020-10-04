Back

Free masks collection from Temasek Foundation vending machines ends today (Oct. 4, 11:59pm)

Free one.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Temasek Foundation is distributing free masks via its blue vending machines between Sep. 21 and Oct. 4.

Today will be the last day you can do so if you need new reusable face masks.

Free reusable face masks

All Singapore residents can collect a mask kit containing two white reusable masks.

All they need to do is provide some form of government-issued identification — pink or blue IC, FIN card, driving licence, or PAssioncard.

These masks can be collected by domestic helpers and workers on work passes too.

The masks are also available in kids sizes, which are suitable for toddlers to children up to 12 years old.

Parents can bring along their child's birth certificate, student pass or FIN to collect the masks.

These face masks can be collected at a number of locations such as the Residents' Committee Centres, Community Centres/Clubs, bus interchanges:

via Temasek Foundation/Facebook.

This round of face mask distribution allowed people to pre-order more masks as well as masks of different colours such as navy, peach and light blue.

Each coloured mask kit was sold at S$10 while the white ones are sold at S$8.

The pre-order was closed on Oct. 2.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo from Seah Kian Peng / Facebook

HDB in touch with Jalan Besar resident who complained about broken tiles & damages in rental flat

HDB has made arrangements to carry out the repairs in her flat over the next few days.

October 04, 2020, 04:33 PM

Retired SBS Transit bus spotted on Hong Kong roads after being bought by private collector

Whoa, cool.

October 04, 2020, 04:30 PM

Over 50 cars stuck at Waterway Point carpark for at least an hour on Oct. 3 after gantries malfunction

Mayhem.

October 04, 2020, 03:57 PM

Taiwan-born woman goes for safari tour in Africa, ends up falling in love & marrying her guide

Fairytale romance.

October 04, 2020, 03:33 PM

Covid-19: 6 imported cases & 2 community cases in S'pore on Oct. 4

Latest update.

October 04, 2020, 03:21 PM

Comment: Yes, we actually need SIA to survive as our national airline

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 04, 2020, 02:48 PM

Katong steakhouse offers free-flow steak, grilled meats & fish for S$30++ throughout Oct 2020

Possibly the only time you can afford eating an entire cow.

October 04, 2020, 02:22 PM

Indonesia airline Garuda paints mask on airplane's nose

The airline intends to implement it on five of their fleets.

October 04, 2020, 01:29 PM

M'sian YouTubers Jeff & Inthira receive threatening texts from S'pore number extorting S$63,000

Frightening.

October 04, 2020, 01:21 PM

Xi Jinping wishes Trump & wife speedy recovery

Trump's physician said that while he is "not out of the woods," doctors are "cautiously optimistic."

October 04, 2020, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.