Free masks collection from Temasek Foundation vending machines ends today (Oct. 4, 11:59pm)

Temasek Foundation is distributing free masks via its blue vending machines between Sep. 21 and Oct. 4.

Today will be the last day you can do so if you need new reusable face masks.

Free reusable face masks

All Singapore residents can collect a mask kit containing two white reusable masks.

All they need to do is provide some form of government-issued identification — pink or blue IC, FIN card, driving licence, or PAssioncard.

These masks can be collected by domestic helpers and workers on work passes too.

The masks are also available in kids sizes, which are suitable for toddlers to children up to 12 years old.

Parents can bring along their child's birth certificate, student pass or FIN to collect the masks.

These face masks can be collected at a number of locations such as the Residents' Committee Centres, Community Centres/Clubs, bus interchanges:

This round of face mask distribution allowed people to pre-order more masks as well as masks of different colours such as navy, peach and light blue.

Each coloured mask kit was sold at S$10 while the white ones are sold at S$8.

The pre-order was closed on Oct. 2.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo from Seah Kian Peng / Facebook