Back

4 teens, aged 12-16, allegedly assaulted & robbed elderly taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

The police received a report from a 64-year-old male taxi driver on Oct. 8 at around 11:35pm.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 14, 2020, 01:57 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Three male youths and one female youth, aged between 12 and 16, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

Four teens allegedly assaulted and robbed taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

The police said in a media statement it received a report from a 64-year-old male taxi driver on Oct. 8 at around 11:35pm.

The taxi driver had allegedly been assaulted and robbed by four unknown people after he had dropped them off in the vicinity of Sungei Tengah Road.

Police officers from Jurong Police Division identified the four youths through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras.

The four youths were then arrested on Oct. 13.

Three of them also involved in another case of housebreaking in Choa Chu Kang

Preliminary investigations revealed that three of the youths are also believed to be involved in a separate case of housebreaking reported along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

The four youths will be charged in court on Oct. 14 with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

The offence carries a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Google Maps

S'pore economy: Third quarter slightly better than second quarter

Still a long way to go.

October 14, 2020, 12:33 PM

Woman, 37, arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from Toa Payoh letterboxes

The vouchers are meant to help less well-off Singaporeans.

October 14, 2020, 12:08 PM

Ah Mah Homemade Cake selling Ondeh Ondeh Basque Burnt Cheesecake at 50% off from Oct. 16

The promotion will run until the end of Covid-19.

October 14, 2020, 11:50 AM

S'pore man, 26 & girl, 17, arrested for allegedly scamming S$2,000 selling Pokémon cards on Carousell

Police catch 'em all.

October 14, 2020, 11:49 AM

M'sia says it'll be first country to get Covid-19 vaccine from China

The country is pleased with the guarantee, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin said.

October 14, 2020, 11:16 AM

Japanese tendon chain with S$8.50 tempura bowl & S$2 Hokkaido soft serve opens at Orchard Central on Oct. 15

New place in town.

October 14, 2020, 10:10 AM

Apple's latest iPhones will not come with adapter or wired earbuds

Apple hopes other companies will follow in their footsteps.

October 14, 2020, 08:39 AM

Apple announces newest iPhone 12 range, including 'mini' version & largest iPhone to date

The cheapest new iPhone will cost you starting from S$950.

October 14, 2020, 08:34 AM

12 more cases discharged, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

Tonight's update.

October 14, 2020, 12:10 AM

S'pore & China agree Covid-19 a common challenge to be overcome together

Both countries reaffirm excellent ties as they mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

October 13, 2020, 11:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.