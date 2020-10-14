4 teens, aged 12-16, allegedly assaulted & robbed elderly taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

Three male youths and one female youth, aged between 12 and 16, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

Four teens allegedly assaulted and robbed taxi driver at Sungei Tengah Road

The police said in a media statement it received a report from a 64-year-old male taxi driver on Oct. 8 at around 11:35pm.

The taxi driver had allegedly been assaulted and robbed by four unknown people after he had dropped them off in the vicinity of Sungei Tengah Road.

Police officers from Jurong Police Division identified the four youths through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras.

The four youths were then arrested on Oct. 13.

Three of them also involved in another case of housebreaking in Choa Chu Kang

Preliminary investigations revealed that three of the youths are also believed to be involved in a separate case of housebreaking reported along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

The four youths will be charged in court on Oct. 14 with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

The offence carries a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

