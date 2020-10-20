2 teens in search of hidden shrine in MacRitchie Reservoir end up lost for hours

Two 14-year-old boys, Su Xiang Lin and his friend, went to MacRitchie Reservoir in order to find a hidden shrine on Oct. 18, but ended up lost and in the reservoir till night.

Fortunately, they were found by the police by 9:20pm that evening.

In search of a hidden shrine

The 14-year-old's mother, Lin, told Shin Min Daily News that she received a text from her son at around 8:15pm saying that the duo was lost in the forested area.

About five minutes after she received that message, the police called her to inform that they have gone to search for the two of them.

Su and his friend decided to go find the remnants of the Shinto shrine, Syonan Jinja, on a whim on Oct. 18 afternoon.

The two boys had met a man who was also searching for Syonan Jinja at MacRitchie and had followed him into the forest.

After searching for a while, the man gave up and left the forest but the two of them decided to continue the search until about 6pm.

They soon realised however that they were rather lost.

They then called the police at around 7:30pm, Lin shared.

Found by the police within 1.5hours

Shin Min reported that the duo was found within one-and-a-half hours.

Lin said that she was relieved that her son had returned back safely even though he suffered some cuts.

She also expressed her gratitude towards the police.

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that they had received a call for assistance from two boys, both aged 14, who were lost at MacRitchie Reservoir Park at 7:16pm.

They were subsequently found by the police officers.

No injuries were reported and no further police assistance was required.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Joxean Koret/Flickr