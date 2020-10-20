Back

2 teens in search of hidden shrine in MacRitchie Reservoir end up lost for hours

The police informed Su's mother at 9:20pm that the boys were found.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two 14-year-old boys, Su Xiang Lin and his friend, went to MacRitchie Reservoir in order to find a hidden shrine on Oct. 18, but ended up lost and in the reservoir till night.

Fortunately, they were found by the police by 9:20pm that evening.

In search of a hidden shrine

The 14-year-old's mother, Lin, told Shin Min Daily News that she received a text from her son at around 8:15pm saying that the duo was lost in the forested area.

About five minutes after she received that message, the police called her to inform that they have gone to search for the two of them.

Su and his friend decided to go find the remnants of the Shinto shrine, Syonan Jinja, on a whim on Oct. 18 afternoon.

The two boys had met a man who was also searching for Syonan Jinja at MacRitchie and had followed him into the forest.

After searching for a while, the man gave up and left the forest but the two of them decided to continue the search until about 6pm.

They soon realised however that they were rather lost.

They then called the police at around 7:30pm, Lin shared.

Found by the police within 1.5hours

Shin Min reported that the duo was found within one-and-a-half hours.

Lin said that she was relieved that her son had returned back safely even though he suffered some cuts.

She also expressed her gratitude towards the police.

In response to Mothership's query, the police confirmed that they had received a call for assistance from two boys, both aged 14, who were lost at MacRitchie Reservoir Park at 7:16pm.

They were subsequently found by the police officers.

No injuries were reported and no further police assistance was required.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Joxean Koret/Flickr

7 women, aged 24 to 39, arrested for offering sexual services in HDB & private apartments

Islandwide raid.

October 20, 2020, 06:14 PM

China says 'rest in peace' to Daryl Morey, former Rockets' GM who supported Hong Kong protesters

Anyone who hurts the Chinese people's feelings will have to pay the price, CCTV said.

October 20, 2020, 06:07 PM

SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

He is currently facing two charges.

October 20, 2020, 06:00 PM

I always thought wireless earbuds are uncomfortable & hard to use. Guess I’m wrong.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds are truly comfortable and easy to use.

October 20, 2020, 05:58 PM

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

Death row Chinese drug dealer apparently committed suicide after escaping Indonesia jail

Up to 291 personnel were deployed to hunt for him.

October 20, 2020, 05:23 PM

S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

Each set features Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

October 20, 2020, 05:13 PM

Louis Vuitton unveils mahjong set made of engraved jade, reportedly costs S$108,000

High stakes game.

October 20, 2020, 05:11 PM

Here's an easy Japanese cheesecake recipe with just 5 ingredients, no professional baking equipment required

Post-circuit baker ideas.

October 20, 2020, 04:53 PM

Grandparents brave long bus & plane journey across M'sia to reunite grandkids with family in S'pore

Riddled with challenges.

October 20, 2020, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.