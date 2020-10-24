Back

S'pore taxi driver returns passenger's Hermes shopping bag, receives S$100 red packet as thanks

A good deed.

Jane Zhang | October 24, 2020, 03:30 PM

A taxi driver returned a passenger's Hermes shopping bag after it was left behind in the backseat of his taxi, and was subsequently rewarded with a S$100 ang pow (red packet) for his good deed.

The driver, Nicholas Lim, shared about the incident on a Facebook group for taxi drivers in Singapore on Thursday (Oct. 22).

Passenger left bag on back seat

In his post, Lim said that, after dropping off a passenger from Marina One to Choa Chu Kang around 7:40pm one evening, he didn't check the back seat.

He then took a break for about an hour and forty minutes before picking up his next passengers at around 9:20pm.

One of the passengers noticed the Hermes shopping bag on the seat and asked him about it.

The shopping bag in question:

Photo via Facebook / Nicholas Lim.

Waited for owner to contact him

Lim said that he then waited for the owner to contact him.

After completing a trip from Suntec Tower 5 to Dairy Farm, Lim received a call from the first passenger.

Lim said that he didn't say much to the passenger, nor did he ask the passenger to pay the fare to bring the bag to his location.

Instead, he said, he asked the passenger to give him 15 minutes to get there, as he happened to be near Choa Chu Kang.

Lim's good deed was repaid in the end, as the passenger passed him an ang pow when he returned the Hermes bag.

Photos via Facebook / Nicholas Lim.

While his photo shows five S$10 notes in the red packet, he wrote that there are "another five inside".

Top photos via Facebook / Nicholas Lim. 

