S'pore taxi driver commended for patiently helping injured passenger load 2 bicycles into taxi

Service with a smile.

Jason Fan | October 18, 2020, 04:13 PM

Good service is always appreciated, especially when you're having a bad day.

This was what Mothership reader Lukas Ho experienced, when he encountered a ComfortDelGro taxi driver that exhibited exceptional service on Sunday (Oct. 18).

Driver patiently helped to load the two bikes into the taxi

According to Ho, he was cycling with a friend, when it began to rain.

On their way to Mount Faber, his friend skidded downslope and crashed on the road.

Image from Lukas Ho

His friend suffered a road rash, and the rear derailleur of his bike broke, prompting them to call for a taxi to pick them up.

When the taxi arrived, Ho said that the driver was "very patient and welcoming", and helped the pair to load both bikes into the taxi immediately.

Although the process took some time, Ho noted that the driver, who he referred to as Mr Chong, was smiling underneath his mask.

Image via Lukas Ho.

Ho said that Chong's service was "exceptional", and lauded him as a role model for all drivers.

"Mr Chong is clearly a role model for all drivers and his passion for what he does is what differentiates him. We could really see his love for what he does," said Ho.

Top image via Lukas Ho.

