Back

Korean YouTuber goes viral after helpless reaction to cheese fondue disaster

The fear on his face.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 30, 2020, 11:33 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Tasty Hoon is a Mukbang YouTuber from South Korea.

While he isn't incredibly popular as yet, he's only made 3 videos and garnered a bit over 11,000 subscribers, a specific scene from his latest Mukbang video has gone incredibly viral.

Here is Hoon preparing to tuck in to his latest meal.

Screenshot from Tasty Hoon YouTube

Nothing much to see here, some fried food; a few dollops of cheese; nothing too startlingly different from your usual Mukbang videos.

And then this happened.

Utter terror.

Followed by an acknowledgement of the sheer absurdity of the situation.

Devastated with the machine's betrayal, Hoon turns it off.

But even if the body is willing, the spirit is broken.

And here it is, rock bottom. Usually two paths would be available to a person once his or her fondue maker malfunctions and splatters cheese everywhere.

1. You turn the camera off, and proceed to clean up the mess, slowly regaining your composure and calm.

2. You go on with the video but focus on just the more savoury part of the video, consuming the other fried food on your cheese-covered table.

Hoon however broke with conventions. Fighting back tears and, more likely than not, some cheese, he found a way to carry through his initial plan.

Overcome.

Here's the whole thing:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Image from Tasty Hoon's YouTube

Taiwan's CDC illustrates Covid-19 and other diseases as gorgeous anime characters

Please don't try to roll for them in gacha. Or get them in anyway.

October 30, 2020, 11:41 AM

Robinsons closing last 2 stores in S'pore after 162 years

Another one bites the dust.

October 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

S'porean missed his dying father's last moments as he was held back at work by manager

"The employer acknowledged that they should have handled the matter more sensitively and empathetically." - TAFEP

October 30, 2020, 10:34 AM

Philadelphia Cheesecake Oreo cubes pre-cut & sold in bag for perpetually lazy out now

Saves you the work of cutting notoriously hard frozen cheesecake.

October 30, 2020, 03:40 AM

S'pore police arrest 1 man & 2 women aged 34-40 for selling 3,200 counterfeit products worth S$40,000

The items were being sold online.

October 30, 2020, 03:09 AM

Volunteers give 80 mattresses, 100 pillows, chairs, tables & fans to those in need in Henderson estate

During this pandemic season.

October 30, 2020, 02:57 AM

Yes, you can see the Blue Moon from S'pore on Oct. 31, 2020. No, it's not blue in colour.

It's just a name farmers used to give to an extra full moon so it doesn't mess up their schedule.

October 30, 2020, 02:15 AM

Twitter censors Mahathir for tweeting Muslims have right to kill 'millions of French people' for past massacres

However, Mahathir said Muslims don't apply the eye-for-an-eye principle.

October 30, 2020, 12:56 AM

Jurassic World pop-up café opening at level 56 of ION Orchard

From Nov. 6, 2020 - Jan. 3, 2021.

October 30, 2020, 12:33 AM

S'pore mother angry her helper only jailed 14 months for dipping baby's hand in boiling water

She is of the opinion it is not harsh enough given the extent of the child's injuries.

October 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.