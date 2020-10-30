Korean YouTuber goes viral after helpless reaction to cheese fondue disaster

Tasty Hoon is a Mukbang YouTuber from South Korea.

While he isn't incredibly popular as yet, he's only made 3 videos and garnered a bit over 11,000 subscribers, a specific scene from his latest Mukbang video has gone incredibly viral.

Here is Hoon preparing to tuck in to his latest meal.

Nothing much to see here, some fried food; a few dollops of cheese; nothing too startlingly different from your usual Mukbang videos.

And then this happened.

Utter terror.

Followed by an acknowledgement of the sheer absurdity of the situation.

Devastated with the machine's betrayal, Hoon turns it off.

But even if the body is willing, the spirit is broken.

And here it is, rock bottom. Usually two paths would be available to a person once his or her fondue maker malfunctions and splatters cheese everywhere.

1. You turn the camera off, and proceed to clean up the mess, slowly regaining your composure and calm.

2. You go on with the video but focus on just the more savoury part of the video, consuming the other fried food on your cheese-covered table.

Hoon however broke with conventions. Fighting back tears and, more likely than not, some cheese, he found a way to carry through his initial plan.

Overcome.

Here's the whole thing:

Image from Tasty Hoon's YouTube