Woman charged for failing to wear mask & attacking 4 people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The reason for her assault is unknown.

Matthias Ang | October 26, 2020, 06:12 PM

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in court on October 26, for failing to wear a mask and attacking four people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, CNA reported.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Leong Pui Hong received one charge of failing to wear a mask at a hospital ward on July 23, at 2pm.

She also received four additional charges of voluntarily causing hurt to three women and a man at the ward's lift lobby at 2.15pm on the same day.

Scratched, kicked & punched others

Charge sheets further revealed that Leong assaulted the four people in the following manner:

  • Twisting and pinching the right arm of one woman, as well as stomping on her feet,

  • Hitting a second woman on the right side of her nose and kicking her left foot,

  • Grabbing and scratching the left forearm of the third woman, and

  • Kicking the man in his right leg and punching his stomach.

However, the reason for her assault was not stated.

If Leong is convicted of failing to wear a mask, she faces either a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both.

As for each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Leong faces a fine of up to S$5,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

She is scheduled to return to court on November 16.

Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital Facebook

 

