Woman charged for failing to wear mask & attacking 4 people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

A 42-year-old woman has been charged in court on October 26, for failing to wear a mask and attacking four people at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, CNA reported.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Leong Pui Hong received one charge of failing to wear a mask at a hospital ward on July 23, at 2pm.

She also received four additional charges of voluntarily causing hurt to three women and a man at the ward's lift lobby at 2.15pm on the same day.

Scratched, kicked & punched others

Charge sheets further revealed that Leong assaulted the four people in the following manner:

Twisting and pinching the right arm of one woman, as well as stomping on her feet,

Hitting a second woman on the right side of her nose and kicking her left foot,

Grabbing and scratching the left forearm of the third woman, and

Kicking the man in his right leg and punching his stomach.

However, the reason for her assault was not stated.

If Leong is convicted of failing to wear a mask, she faces either a fine of up to S$10,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both.

As for each charge of voluntarily causing hurt, Leong faces a fine of up to S$5,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

She is scheduled to return to court on November 16.

Top image from Tan Tock Seng Hospital Facebook