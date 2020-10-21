Back

Tampines Town Council closes basketball courts for 2 months after players breach social distancing rules

Can't play for a while.

Syahindah Ishak | October 21, 2020, 12:15 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

People playing at HDB game courts have to abide by safe distancing measures, such as maintaining a distance of 1m between groups, and keeping groups to a maximum of five people.

Intermingling between groups is also prohibited, and members of the public are required to don masks whenever they are not eating, drinking or exercising.

Basketball and sepak takraw courts closed

In an Oct. 15 Facebook post, Member of Parliament (MP) in Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng announced that some basketball and sepak takraw courts in Tampines will be closed for two months.

The basketball rings have also been removed and the Tampines Town Council might consider removing the sepak takraw net poles.

Breaking social distancing measures

Baey explained in his post that the decision was made after residents sent him photos of people playing in close contact without masks and hanging around the courts even when they are not playing.

Some of the groups had more than five people too.

There were also cases of them leaving litter behind or making noises late at night.

Previously, these courts were closed for one month after the Town Council received complaints from residents.

But the crowds returned when they reopened, said Baey.

Thus, they will be closed for an extra month this time.

Baey added in his post:

"This is not an ideal solution as this also stops the lone person who just wants to practise his basketball shoots. Small groups of players (five or fewer) will also be affected.

However, in the larger public interest, even when we are seeing very few recent community Covid-19 cases, we cannot be complacent. I seek the public and players' understanding to help us tide through this crisis."

You can view his full Facebook post here:

Previous complaints

In August 2020, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu had also spoken about large gatherings at HDB game courts after receiving complaints and feedback from residents.

Fu said that the gatherings still occur despite efforts from Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers.

Although she understood the importance of leading an active lifestyle, Fu urged people to be mindful of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

She also hoped that people could continue about their sporting activities in a socially responsible way.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images from Baey Yam Keng/FB.

Police apprehend 45-year-old man in Yishun for throwing glass bottles from flat

Commotion.

October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM

AGC demands that M Ravi apologise & retract statement, Ravi asks AGC to retract letter & apologise

Ravi said that he has been instructed by Gobi and his family to commence proceedings against the Attorney-General, the Deputy Attorney-General, and another senior state counsel in the AGC.

October 21, 2020, 10:31 AM

Parents name their baby after Internet provider to get free WiFi for 18 years

Her more responsible but expensive brother called Data.

October 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

Young M'sian woman goes viral for inspirational weight loss photos: 'It's all hard work'

Discipline and consistency are key, she said.

October 21, 2020, 09:53 AM

Singapore Airlines to restart flights to New York on Nov. 9, 2020

Restarting.

October 21, 2020, 03:43 AM

Malaysia reports 862 new Covid-19 cases, fourth day in a row over 800 daily count

Resurgence.

October 21, 2020, 03:29 AM

Pigeon eats fried chicken at Geylang economy rice stall, accused of 'cannibalism'

Bird eat bird world.

October 21, 2020, 03:09 AM

Joey Meng, turns 50, proves she's ageless: She was Ma Xiaoling in 1998's 'My Date With A Vampire'

Either goddess or vampire.

October 21, 2020, 02:09 AM

TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry mandatory by Dec. 2020 for a lot of places

The way forward going into Phase 3.

October 21, 2020, 01:03 AM

Police & SCDF descend upon Yishun flat, 1 man apprehended, no injuries reported

Commotion caught on live video.

October 21, 2020, 12:44 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.