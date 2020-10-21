Tampines Town Council closes basketball courts for 2 months after players breach social distancing rules

People playing at HDB game courts have to abide by safe distancing measures, such as maintaining a distance of 1m between groups, and keeping groups to a maximum of five people.

Intermingling between groups is also prohibited, and members of the public are required to don masks whenever they are not eating, drinking or exercising.

Basketball and sepak takraw courts closed

In an Oct. 15 Facebook post, Member of Parliament (MP) in Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng announced that some basketball and sepak takraw courts in Tampines will be closed for two months.

The basketball rings have also been removed and the Tampines Town Council might consider removing the sepak takraw net poles.

Breaking social distancing measures

Baey explained in his post that the decision was made after residents sent him photos of people playing in close contact without masks and hanging around the courts even when they are not playing.

Some of the groups had more than five people too.

There were also cases of them leaving litter behind or making noises late at night.

Previously, these courts were closed for one month after the Town Council received complaints from residents.

But the crowds returned when they reopened, said Baey.

Thus, they will be closed for an extra month this time.

Baey added in his post:

"This is not an ideal solution as this also stops the lone person who just wants to practise his basketball shoots. Small groups of players (five or fewer) will also be affected. However, in the larger public interest, even when we are seeing very few recent community Covid-19 cases, we cannot be complacent. I seek the public and players' understanding to help us tide through this crisis."

Previous complaints

In August 2020, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu had also spoken about large gatherings at HDB game courts after receiving complaints and feedback from residents.

Fu said that the gatherings still occur despite efforts from Safe Distancing Ambassadors and Enforcement Officers.

Although she understood the importance of leading an active lifestyle, Fu urged people to be mindful of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

She also hoped that people could continue about their sporting activities in a socially responsible way.

