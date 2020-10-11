Back

Hong Kong rice noodle chain with 10 levels of spiciness opens at Bedok Mall on Oct. 30

The second level is recommended for first-timers.

Matthias Ang | October 11, 2020, 11:00 PM

Here's some good news if you miss travelling to Hong Kong: One of its famous Michellin-approved rice noodle chain will open its first overseas outlet in Singapore at Bedok Mall.

The opening of TamJai SamGor (SamGor) will take place over three days from 30 Oct. to Nov. 1, and will see 300 free bowls of noodles being given out over the course of the event.

100 bowls will each be given out on October 30 from 5-7pm, followed by another hundred on October 31 from 3-5pm; and the final hundred on November 1 from 3-5pm.

Only those who have followed SamGor’s Facebook page, obtained a queue number within the first 100, and are dining in are entitled to this promotion.

Six soup bases with 10 levels of spiciness

The restaurant's menu will feature six unique types of soup bases along with 10 levels of spiciness, according to a press release by SamGor.

This includes flavours such as Ma La Soup (Hot and Numbing soup) and Wu La Soup (Charred Pepper and Spices Soup).

As for the level of spiciness, this begins at Non-spicy, followed by a spectrum of mild levels, then hot and extra hot.

For first-timers to the restaurant, 1/10 Mild, which is second on the SamGor spicy meter, is recommended by the chain.

Customers will also be able to choose items such as shrimp wanton, premium beef slices and bamboo fungus, from a list of over 20 ingredients.

Source: TamJai International

Signature dishes

The restaurant will also offer a combo dish, Cross-Bridge Mixian (Guo QiaoMixian), where the noodles come with 16 pre-selected toppings.

Customers can also try the chain's trademarked TuFei (Hunan Cumin) Chicken Wings.

According to the CEO of TamJai International, Daren Lau:

"We believe our unique spicy flavours will be a real appeal to food lovers in the country...As the spicy food authority in Hong Kong, we also hope to establish our unique spicy spectrum as the new international standard for hotness.”

In addition, two more outlets are slated to be in November, at Chinatown Point and Vivo City.

They will be larger than the current 1,270 square feet (118 square metres), 64-seat at Bedok Mall.

Details

Address: 311 New Upper Changi Road, #B1-52, Bedok Mall, Singapore 467360.

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday 10am-10pm (Last order 9.30pm)

Top photo from TamJai SamGor Singapore Facebook

