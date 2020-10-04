Taiwan-born woman goes for safari tour in Africa, ends up falling in love & marrying her guide

A woman has taken to Subtle Asian Traits to share the remarkable love story of how she was in Africa for a volunteering trip when she met and fell in love with her safari guide.

Lu Lee-Kombe, who was born in Taiwan, studied abroad in Canada and South Korea before she eventually took up a teaching job in Japan after graduating from university.

Sharing that her parents hoped she would be a teacher or public servant, she did try out those jobs, but none had really appealed to her as a "permanent career goal".

She intended to return to school for her Masters, but signed up for a volunteering trip to Tanzania on a whim before that.

The trip involved her teaching English for about two weeks there.

During the trip, she had gone for a short camping safari tour offered by the volunteering organisation. It was during the 3-day wildlife safari that she met Sam, her Tanzanian safari guide.

Lee-Kombe did not elaborate on how the relationship blossomed, but the pair eventually married and now have two children together.

Her husband runs his own safari company and safari camp, while Lee-Kombe, who works as a writer, has published two novels and is currently working on illustrated children's books.

"Life has so many unexpected twists and you never know where your next step will land you," she wrote.

The couple has since travelled through East Africa.

You can see her full post here.

Top photo by Lu Lee-Kombe via Subtle Asian Traits/FB