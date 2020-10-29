Back

Taiwan fighter pilot dies after jet crashes into sea during training exercise

The pilot reported an engine malfunction shortly after take-off.

Sulaiman Daud | October 29, 2020, 05:20 PM

A Taiwanese military pilot has died after his fighter jet crashed during a routine training exercise on Oct. 29.

France24, citing AFP, said the F-5E jet crashed into the sea off the Eastern coast of Taiwan, according to a statement from the Republic of China Airforce.

The 29-year-old pilot, Chua Kuang-meng, reported an engine malfunction shortly after take-off, and ejected from the jet.

He was rescued from the sea unconscious, but could not be revived.

F5 jets temporarily grounded

According to Air Force Chief of Staff Huang Chih-weh, all F5 jets have been temporarily grounded for safety checks.

Taiwan has scrambled its fighters at "double the rate" of the previous year to warn off jets from the People's Republic of China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

AFP said analysts believe the increased incursions by China into Taiwan's defence zone is not only to gauge Taiwan's defence responses, but also to wear out its ageing fleet of fighters.

Earlier crashes

Earlier in July 2020, two pilots were killed in Taiwan when a military helicopter crashed at Hsinchu Air Force Base.

In January 2020, during the Taiwan presidential election, both presidential candidates suspended campaign activities after a military helicopter on its way to a base for an inspection crashed.

Air Force General Shen Yi-Ming and seven others died in the incident.

Top image from Getty Images.

