Tai Cheong S'pore opening new outlet in the west 'in a couple of weeks'

Tai Cheong is opening a new outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza in the next couple of weeks.

In a brief Facebook post on Oct. 14, the Hong Kong cafe/bakery said that they will be back with more concrete details.

The space was previously occupied by Pezzo/Yoguru, which are kiosk concepts.

This means that there will very likely be no dine-in for Tai Cheong, either.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Tai Cheong is known for their egg tarts (S$2 each), which are of the buttery crust variety.

Other flavours, such as pandan, coconut, and durian cheese, have also been rolled out in Singapore.

For savoury options, there's chicken pie and char siu polo bun as well.

Most recently, the black sugar boba egg tart (S$2.50) has been made exclusively available at their Holland Village outlet.

Here are all of Tai Cheong's outlets and Phase 2 opening hours:

Top image via Red Marker SG/Google Maps, Mandy How