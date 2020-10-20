S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

One Raffles Place now houses Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg, a Japanese eatery that specialises in A5 Wagyu hamburg steaks.
To celebrate its opening, the eatery will offer 50 per cent off selected sets from Oct. 23 to 25, 2020.
Each set features their premium Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef and will be on offer at different times of the day:
- Wagyu Beef Toastie Set (8:30am to 11:30am)
- Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set (11:30am to 2:30pm)
- Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set or Wagyu Beef Toastie Set (2:30pm to 8:30pm)
All prices listed are nett.
Wagyu Beef Toastie Set
From 8:30am to 11:30am, diners can purchase the Wagyu Beef Toastie Set at 50 per cent off for S$5.35 (U.P. S$10.70).
The beef toasties include a cut of A5 Wagyu Beef between two toasted bread.
This set comes with fresh mixed green salad, seasonal Japanese pickles and tater tots.
You can also for add-ons such as a slice of cheddar cheese (S$1) or an egg omelette (S$1).
Here's a photo taken by a diner:
Syohachi Japanese Wagyu A5 Beef Toasties. Basically hamburg steak sandwiched between toasted bread. This was actually quite delicious. Beef looked dry but were quite juicy and well seasoned. Wish they used better buns though! Would have elevated the experience. The syohachi brand is also opening another shop specialising in yakiniku in November! Looking forward to that 🤤
Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set
From 11:30am to 2:30pm, diners can purchase the Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set for S$8.25 (U.P. S$16.50).
It comprises a slab of A5 Wagyu meat, fresh greens and steamed rice, served with beef gravy.
Here are some photos taken by diners:
From 2:30pm to 8:30pm, you can opt for either the Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set or Wagyu Beef Toastie Set at 50 per cent off.
How to redeem
The promotion will run from Oct. 23 to 25, 2020.
To enjoy the promotion, diners must follow Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg on Instagram or Facebook.
Do note that the promotion is limited to one redemption per person.
Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg
Address: 1 Raffles Place #01-01, Singapore 048616
Opening hours: 8:30am - 8:30pm, daily
Top photos via @elvan_tan on Instagram
