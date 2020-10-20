S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

One Raffles Place now houses Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg, a Japanese eatery that specialises in A5 Wagyu hamburg steaks.

To celebrate its opening, the eatery will offer 50 per cent off selected sets from Oct. 23 to 25, 2020.

Each set features their premium Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef and will be on offer at different times of the day:

Wagyu Beef Toastie Set (8:30am to 11:30am)

Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set (11:30am to 2:30pm)

Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set or Wagyu Beef Toastie Set (2:30pm to 8:30pm)

All prices listed are nett.

Wagyu Beef Toastie Set

From 8:30am to 11:30am, diners can purchase the Wagyu Beef Toastie Set at 50 per cent off for S$5.35 (U.P. S$10.70).

The beef toasties include a cut of A5 Wagyu Beef between two toasted bread.

This set comes with fresh mixed green salad, seasonal Japanese pickles and tater tots.

You can also for add-ons such as a slice of cheddar cheese (S$1) or an egg omelette (S$1).

Here's a photo taken by a diner:

Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set

From 11:30am to 2:30pm, diners can purchase the Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set for S$8.25 (U.P. S$16.50).

It comprises a slab of A5 Wagyu meat, fresh greens and steamed rice, served with beef gravy.

Here are some photos taken by diners:

From 2:30pm to 8:30pm, you can opt for either the Wagyu Hamburg Steak Set or Wagyu Beef Toastie Set at 50 per cent off.

How to redeem

The promotion will run from Oct. 23 to 25, 2020.

To enjoy the promotion, diners must follow Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg on Instagram or Facebook.

Do note that the promotion is limited to one redemption per person.

Syohachi Wagyu Hamburg

Address: 1 Raffles Place #01-01, Singapore 048616

Opening hours: 8:30am - 8:30pm, daily

Top photos via @elvan_tan on Instagram