One-off additional support for newborns: Heng Swee Keat

In a Ministerial Statement in parliament on Oct. 5, finance minister Heng Swee Keat announced that the government will introduce a one-off additional support for newborns, on top of the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift.

Heng, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said: "We have received feedback that Covid-19 has caused some aspiring parents to postpone their parenthood plans. This is fully understandable, especially when they face uncertainty with their income."

"Hence, to help with expenses during this period, we will introduce a one-off additional support for newborns. This will be on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to $10,000 in benefits," added Heng.

Heng said that Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah will share more details on the one-off support soon.

Top image from Gov.sg YouTube's channel.