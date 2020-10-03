Back

Supermarket hack: What to do if your trolley is full & you need more space

Nice.

Joshua Lee | October 03, 2020, 04:29 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

If you have ever used a supermarket trolley, you might have noticed a hinged "flap" at the bottom, like this:

Arthur Licud/Facebook.

And if you are anything like us, you probably went along your way without ever finding out what it's for.

Now Facebook user Arthur Licud has provided a rather creative way to utilise this flap.

Here it is in two simple steps:

Arthur Licud/Facebook.

Arthur Licud/Facebook.

Tadaaa! Extra storage if your supermarket trolley is filled to the brim.

Here we are in 2020, but our man Arthur here is living in 2030. You can read his original post here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image credit: Via and Arthur Licud/Facebook.

Barber shop at Rivervale Plaza, food court at Loyang Lane visited by Covid-19 case

Tonight's update.

October 03, 2020, 10:55 PM

China Douyin star dies after ex-husband sets her on fire during livestream

Tragic.

October 03, 2020, 06:22 PM

7 people who attended White House event on Sep. 26 have tested positive for Covid-19

In the week before he tested positive, Trump attended several campaign events.

October 03, 2020, 06:01 PM

Biden stops negative political ads after president gets Covid-19, but Trump side to continue

Biden going high, Trump going low.

October 03, 2020, 05:02 PM

Obama wishes Trump & wife speedy recovery from Covid-19

Obama going high.

October 03, 2020, 04:23 PM

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 3, including 1 S'porean

Update for Oct. 3.

October 03, 2020, 03:26 PM

Rats the size of man's palm spotted at Woodlands Civic Centre Thai restaurant

NEA has been informed of the infestation.

October 03, 2020, 03:20 PM

Despite 2 downturns in relations, S'pore-China ties remain excellent today: Tommy Koh

Despite a couple of diplomatic incidents, Singapore's relations with China are strong.

October 03, 2020, 02:48 PM

I tried 'geocaching', a secret global treasure hunt. Here's why you should try it too.

MS Explores: Geocaching is about more than just finding hidden items; it's about community, history, and adventure.

October 03, 2020, 02:29 PM

I solved a longstanding family ancestry mystery that’s been festering for generations

We took a DNA test to find out just how diverse we all are.

October 03, 2020, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.