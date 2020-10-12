Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot in Yishun now halal-certified, offering S$9.90++ lunch deal

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot located in Yishun at the newly-opened HomeTeamNS Khatib is now officially halal-certified.

What to eat in Yishun?

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is a buffet restaurant that has been offering S$17.90++ lunch buffets and is now offering set lunches for S$9.90++ for the month of October 2020.

The quick hot pot fix S$9.90++ Value Suki-Suki consists of:

- Two soup bases

- Three trays of meat (beef/ chicken)

- One meatball platter

- Free-flow fresh vegetables, sauces and condiments

A free-flow drink can be topped up at S$2.90++ per pax.

Regular buffet dinners are priced at S$23.90++.

Prices for lunch and dinner buffets during peak periods are S$3.00++ more.

Availability

The Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot lunch set is available from Monday to Thursday and is not available on public holidays and on the eve of public holidays.

There is also an 80-minute dining time.

Address: 2 Yishun Close, HomeTeamNS Clubhouse, #01-01, Singapore 767944

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11am-3pm & 6pm-10pm

Friday & Sunday: 11am-10pm

Saturday: 11.30am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot & Google Maps