Back

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot in Yishun now halal-certified, offering S$9.90++ lunch deal

What to eat in Yishun.

Belmont Lay | October 12, 2020, 03:03 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot located in Yishun at the newly-opened HomeTeamNS Khatib is now officially halal-certified.

What to eat in Yishun?

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot is a buffet restaurant that has been offering S$17.90++ lunch buffets and is now offering set lunches for S$9.90++ for the month of October 2020.

The quick hot pot fix S$9.90++ Value Suki-Suki consists of:

- Two soup bases

- Three trays of meat (beef/ chicken)

- One meatball platter

- Free-flow fresh vegetables, sauces and condiments

A free-flow drink can be topped up at S$2.90++ per pax.

Regular buffet dinners are priced at S$23.90++.

Prices for lunch and dinner buffets during peak periods are S$3.00++ more.

Availability

The Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot lunch set is available from Monday to Thursday and is not available on public holidays and on the eve of public holidays.

There is also an 80-minute dining time.

Address: 2 Yishun Close, HomeTeamNS Clubhouse, #01-01, Singapore 767944

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 11am-3pm & 6pm-10pm

Friday & Sunday: 11am-10pm

Saturday: 11.30am-10pm

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot & Google Maps

Twitter flags Trump tweet saying he can't get & can't give Covid-19

Back on the campaign trail.

October 12, 2020, 11:09 AM

Essential business & official travel between S'pore & Indonesia resuming, applications open Oct. 26

A Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) will be established.

October 12, 2020, 09:44 AM

Woman not allowed to board US flight as her outfit deemed 'lewd' & 'obscene'

She could only board after wearing the plane captain's t-shirt.

October 12, 2020, 03:25 AM

Hong Kong rice noodle chain with 10 levels of spiciness opens at Bedok Mall on Oct. 30

The second level is recommended for first-timers.

October 11, 2020, 11:00 PM

No new location visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

Seven more patients have been discharged from the hospital.

October 11, 2020, 10:35 PM

Josephine Teo: New workgroup set up to help raise income of lower-wage earners

She said the concerns of these workers should not be treated "lightly" or "academically" as their families depend on them.

October 11, 2020, 10:32 PM

BBC mistakenly uses Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations for North Korea's military parade

The two entities could not be anymore different.

October 11, 2020, 08:38 PM

Australia discussing plans to reopen travel with S'pore, Japan & South Korea

Discussions have been held between the foreign ministers of both countries.

October 11, 2020, 07:58 PM

MPs Louis Ng & Raeesah Khan agree that HDB owners should be allowed to keep cats

Legalising cat ownership in HDBs would allow further regulation that can help more cats be adopted and reduce cat abandonment rates.

October 11, 2020, 06:39 PM

GoCycling bike store opens at Changi Airport T2 near Changi Jurassic Mile, S$8/hour rental

Nice.

October 11, 2020, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.