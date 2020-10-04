Katong steakhouse offers free-flow steak, grilled meats & fish for S$30++ throughout Oct 2020

If you like steaks or just free-flow food in general, this is definitely for you.
Stirling Steakhouse, located in Katong, has quite a value-for-money lunchtime buffet offer.
You will get free-flow cuts of steak (ribeye, striploin, and rump) as well as grilled beef shabu, grilled pork belly, chicken thigh, and dory fillets.
All for the price of S$30++.
Anyway, here are some photos of the steaks that Stirling Steakhouse offers:
They offer a range of cuts including sirloin, ribeye, T-bone, picanha, tenderloin, tomahawk and more. Do note that some cuts are not available as part of the buffet.
They also have a butchery which retails raw cuts of meat. The butchery even provides dry-aging as a service. Impressive.
Stirling Steakhouse is also offering free-flow garden salad and fries in the buffet, but let's be strategic. You're not going to waste precious stomach space on vegetables and potatoes.
If you need beverages, a mug of beer costs S$3.90, soft drinks cost S$2.90 and you'll have to fork out S$3.50 for lime juice. The prices are subject to GST and service charge.
Buffet conditions
There are conditions, of course.
This is a lunchtime buffet which is available from 12pm to 2:30pm daily.
Each sitting of the buffet is 1.5 hours — you have to finish your meal within that time. You will also need to allow for 10 to 15 minutes cooking time per order.
You will receive a complimentary serving of Stirling sauce. Subsequent servings will cost S$0.50 each.
Food wastage is chargeable at S$5 per 200g.
This lunchtime buffet offer will run for the entire month of October 2020.You can visit Stirling Steakhouse at 115 East Coast Road, S'pore 428804 (map).
Happy eating!
All images from Stirling Steakhouse/Facebook and Instagram
