Katong steakhouse offers free-flow steak, grilled meats & fish for S$30++ throughout Oct 2020

If you like steaks or just free-flow food in general, this is definitely for you.

Stirling Steakhouse, located in Katong, has quite a value-for-money lunchtime buffet offer.

You will get free-flow cuts of steak (ribeye, striploin, and rump) as well as grilled beef shabu, grilled pork belly, chicken thigh, and dory fillets.

All for the price of S$30++.

In case you didn't catch that in the headline and the paragraph above: Free-flow meat and fish for S$30++.

Anyway, here are some photos of the steaks that Stirling Steakhouse offers:

They offer a range of cuts including sirloin, ribeye, T-bone, picanha, tenderloin, tomahawk and more. Do note that some cuts are not available as part of the buffet.

They also have a butchery which retails raw cuts of meat. The butchery even provides dry-aging as a service. Impressive.

Stirling Steakhouse is also offering free-flow garden salad and fries in the buffet, but let's be strategic. You're not going to waste precious stomach space on vegetables and potatoes.

If you need beverages, a mug of beer costs S$3.90, soft drinks cost S$2.90 and you'll have to fork out S$3.50 for lime juice. The prices are subject to GST and service charge.

Buffet conditions

There are conditions, of course.

This is a lunchtime buffet which is available from 12pm to 2:30pm daily.

Each sitting of the buffet is 1.5 hours — you have to finish your meal within that time. You will also need to allow for 10 to 15 minutes cooking time per order.

You will receive a complimentary serving of Stirling sauce. Subsequent servings will cost S$0.50 each.

Food wastage is chargeable at S$5 per 200g.

This lunchtime buffet offer will run for the entire month of October 2020.

You can visit Stirling Steakhouse at 115 East Coast Road, S'pore 428804 ( map ).

Happy eating!

All images from Stirling Steakhouse/Facebook and Instagram