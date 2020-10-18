4 eateries fined for not ensuring 1m safe distancing between seated customers

Four eateries were fined S$1,000 each for failing to ensure 1 meter safe distancing between seated customers.

The eateries are Bagus Sio Good at Far East Plaza, Chuan Yang Ji Mutton Soup Steamboat at 211 South Bridge Road, Komala's Restaurant at Serangoon Road, and The Hot Gathering Pte Ltd at 32 Upper Cross Street.

Beauty in a Pot at The Centrepoint was fined $1,000 on October 10, 2020 for accepting a booking of more than 5 persons. Checks by STB’s enforcement officers revealed that the restaurant had accepted a group of 6 people, who were all seated at the same table.

Image via STB