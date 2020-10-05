Starbucks S'pore launches exclusive studded cups, bags & giant plush toy for members

It has been 10 years since Starbucks Singapore launched its Starbucks Rewards membership program.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Starbucks is launching exclusive merchandise weekly in the month of October, especially for its Starbucks Rewards members.

Here's a quick look at what you can look forward to.

Before that, here are some conversions to take note:

2oz = ~59ml

14oz = ~414ml

16oz = ~473ml

From Oct. 5: Studded Cold Cups

The Studded Cold Cups (24oz: S$39.90 each) is exclusively available for Starbucks Rewards members at all Starbucks stores.

It comes in the following colours:

Each member can purchase up to four pieces.

This item is available while stocks last.

From Oct. 12: Halloween Mugs

The Halloween Mugs (12oz: S$26.90 each) is exclusively available for Starbucks Rewards members at all Starbucks stores.

It comes in the following two designs:

Each member can purchase up to four pieces.

This item is available while stocks last.

From Oct. 9: Siren Bag Collection

The Siren Bag Collection returns with a brand new look:

Tote (S$35.90)

Sling Pouch (S$18.90)

Hip Pouch (S$29.90)

Backpack (S$32.90)

Each member can purchase up to four pieces.

This item is available while stocks last.

From Oct. 26: Giant Starbucks Bearista Plush

The Giant Starbucks Bearista Plush (S$169) is a supersized version of the typical Bearista.

To give you a sense of how huge it is, here are some photos:

These Bearistas are a Starbucks Rewards Gold Member Exclusive and are only available online.

While stocks last

If you like what you see, then you should know that these merchandises are limited in quantity.

It is only available while stocks last.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.