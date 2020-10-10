Back

Mental welfare organisation Samaritans of S'pore offers emotional support via text messaging service

Those in distress can text volunteers at SOS' Facebook page, or through the organisation's website.

Nigel Chua | October 10, 2020, 10:30 AM

Local social service organisation Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) has launched a text-based support service for individuals in distress, called SOS Care Text.

The service allows SOS's trained volunteers to be contacted via Facebook Messenger or SOS's website between 6pm and 6am on weekdays, except public holidays.

SOS Care Text provides an additional avenue for emotional support through text messaging, on top of SOS's existing services such as its 24-hour hotline and email befriending service.

The service has already been available after a pilot launch earlier this year, and was officially launched today (Oct. 10), in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, via a livestream on SOS's Facebook page.

Why a text-based service?

A survey that SOS conducted earlier in 2020 showed that 61 per cent of its respondents preferred text messaging to seek help, over other mediums.

SOS identified that there was "a gap in current services", especially for those who do not have a safe physical space. SOS Care Text is intended to fill this gap by providing an outlet for SOS's clients to share their struggles, the organisation said.

Texting was "accessible and convenient but also allows individuals who prefer writing to receive emotional support in real time," SOS said.

More than two-thirds of pilot users are female

Since the pilot launch of the service on July 1, 2020, it has been used more than 1,000 times.

SOS said that the majority of users are aged 29 and below, with females accounting for more than two-thirds, or 73 per cent, of the users.

SOS's work is focused on crisis intervention and suicide prevention, and the organisation had highlighted in Aug. that suicide remains the leading cause of death for youths aged 10 to 29.

Volunteers needed for service to be available 24/7

SOS previously said that most of the incoming texts in its first phase of launch were received "during the night", and that it had adjusted the availability of the service accordingly.

However, SOS said that it aims for SOS Care Text to "transit into being available 24/7".

However, SOS said that it would require support from "a pool of dedicated volunteers who are passionate in the work of suicide prevention" for this to be possible.

Those who are keen to apply as volunteers may email [email protected]

Top image by Nigel Chua

