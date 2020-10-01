Back

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong retiring in Jan. 2021 after serving for 13 years

She will be succeeded by Yuen Kuan Moon.

Tanya Ong | October 01, 2020, 09:22 AM

On Thursday (Oct. 1), Singtel announced that in a media release that Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong will be retiring next year, Jan. 1.

Chua, 62, was appointed Group CEO on April 1, 2007, and has served as Group CEO for 13 years.

Chua joined Singtel in June 1989 as Treasurer before becoming CFO in April 1999. She held the positions of Group CFO and CEO, International from February 2006 to October 2006, when she was appointed Deputy Group CEO.

"With Singtel well-positioned for the future, it is a good time for me to retire," she said.

The Singtel Board has appointed Yuen Kuan Moon to succeed her as the Group’s CEO. He has been appointed GCEO-designate and will assume the role of Group CEO upon Ms Chua’s retirement.

Yuen is currently the CEO of Singtel’s Singapore Consumer Business and the Chief Digital Officer.

Singtel said that his appointment comes after a "global search was conducted that considered both internal and external candidates for the job".

However, Chua will stay on as Senior Advisor to the Chairman to assist with the transition.

