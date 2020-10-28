Back

S'porean woman in Bangkok professes her support for Thai King during public rally

She said it is the Thai king's "destiny" to be king, and that it is "sinful" to go against him.

Kayla Wong | October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A Singaporean woman has declared her support for the Thai monarch at a public rally held in central Bangkok by yellow-shirted royalists on Tuesday night, Oct. 27.

"Very sinful" to disrespect the king

In a live Facebook broadcast by Khaosod English, cheers from the crowd could be heard when the woman, dressed in yellow as well, introduced herself.

She said: "Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Singapore. I've been here for five years, and I love Thailand."

She also said it is King Maha Vajiralongkorn's "destiny to be king", and that it is "very sinful" for "the common people" to go against and disrespect him.

"I hope the young people will understand what I'm saying now, thank you," she said to uproarious cheer from the royalist demonstrators, before stepping off the raised platform.

A few onlookers in the crowd could be seen filming her with their phones while she was speaking.

The reporter on the scene acknowledged her as a "Singaporean lady" as well.

You can listen to her speak here (timestamp from 1 hour 30 mins 07 secs).

Royalist demonstrations a response to anti-establishment protests

The rally took place at Lumphini Park, and was attended by more than 1,000 royalists, Reuters reported.

Royalist rallies have been organised as a response to the months-long anti-establishment protests, which are much larger in scale and attended mostly by students and young professionals.

The rally comes a day after thousands of protesters marched to the German embassy in Bangkok to call for Berlin to look into the king's alleged activities on German soil, such as the conduct of state affairs.

Image via Getty Images

Image via Getty Images

Image via Getty Images

While it has been taboo traditionally to speak ill of the monarch, protesters are now openly speaking up, even calling for a reform to the monarchy, despite a tough lese-majeste law that outlaws insults against the king.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted via Khaosod English & Getty Images

UK records 22,885 new Covid-19 cases & 367 deaths, highest daily fatality count since May 2020

A grim situation.

October 28, 2020, 01:46 AM

Najib asked UMNO to support Anwar, but party backs Muhyiddin as PM

A ceasefire appears to have been reached.

October 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Sengkang Town Council to manage estates in Sengkang from Oct. 28, 2020

Handover from Pasir-Ris Punggol Town Council and Ang Mo Kio Town Council has completed.

October 28, 2020, 12:12 AM

Raffles City cafe & Bugis Junction Toast Box among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

There is one unlinked case in the community.

October 27, 2020, 11:39 PM

Does the US election matter to S'pore? Why should we care?

What the world's superpower does is relevant to many countries.

October 27, 2020, 10:50 PM

S’pore police arrest 3 women for suspected involvement in online live sales of fake branded goods

Live sale.

October 27, 2020, 08:23 PM

Distribution of TraceTogether tokens suspended till Oct. 29, will resume one constituency at a time

It was previously announced that Singapore residents could collect TT Tokens at any collection venue.

October 27, 2020, 07:14 PM

2 French bulldogs in S'pore die of heatstroke after being left in car, trainer takes 'full responsibility'

Investigations are ongoing.

October 27, 2020, 07:08 PM

Woman allegedly cheated Bedok man of S$500,000 in real life China officials scam: Wanbao

Scam.

October 27, 2020, 06:43 PM

Parti Liyani seeking S$71,000 compensation from court instead of Liew family

An unusual move.

October 27, 2020, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.