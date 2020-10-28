S'porean woman in Bangkok professes her support for Thai King during public rally

A Singaporean woman has declared her support for the Thai monarch at a public rally held in central Bangkok by yellow-shirted royalists on Tuesday night, Oct. 27.

"Very sinful" to disrespect the king

In a live Facebook broadcast by Khaosod English, cheers from the crowd could be heard when the woman, dressed in yellow as well, introduced herself.

She said: "Ladies and gentlemen, I am from Singapore. I've been here for five years, and I love Thailand."

She also said it is King Maha Vajiralongkorn's "destiny to be king", and that it is "very sinful" for "the common people" to go against and disrespect him.

"I hope the young people will understand what I'm saying now, thank you," she said to uproarious cheer from the royalist demonstrators, before stepping off the raised platform.

A few onlookers in the crowd could be seen filming her with their phones while she was speaking.

The reporter on the scene acknowledged her as a "Singaporean lady" as well.

You can listen to her speak here (timestamp from 1 hour 30 mins 07 secs).

Royalist demonstrations a response to anti-establishment protests

The rally took place at Lumphini Park, and was attended by more than 1,000 royalists, Reuters reported.

Royalist rallies have been organised as a response to the months-long anti-establishment protests, which are much larger in scale and attended mostly by students and young professionals.

The rally comes a day after thousands of protesters marched to the German embassy in Bangkok to call for Berlin to look into the king's alleged activities on German soil, such as the conduct of state affairs.

While it has been taboo traditionally to speak ill of the monarch, protesters are now openly speaking up, even calling for a reform to the monarchy, despite a tough lese-majeste law that outlaws insults against the king.

Top image adapted via Khaosod English & Getty Images