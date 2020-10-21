S'poreans can now travel to Thailand with Special Tourist Visa

Here's some good news if you have been missing Thailand.

Application for the country's Special Tourist Visa (STV) is now open to Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs), according to the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore.

Must stay for a minimum period of 90 days

However, applicants must stay in the country for at least 90 days.

In addition, their eligibility for the visa will be subjected to a revision every 15 days by Thailand's Ministry of Public Health.

The applicant is also banned from any kind of employment.

Must show that you have a deposit of at least S$21,673 in the bank

Applicants must also fulfil one of the following conditions in order to apply for the visa.

They must either:

Submit a statement from a local or Thai bank, showing that they have a deposit of at least 500,000 baht (S$21,673) in their account for six consecutive months before the date of visa application, or

Submit a certificate of ownership of property in Thailand, or

Submit, as confirmation of accommodation for their entire stay in Thailand, the contract of the accommodation that they have bought/rented in Thailand, with at least 25 per cent paid. If the accommodation is a hotel, a payment confirmation must also be issued by the hotel management with details of the taxpayer's identification number.



Other conditions that must be fulfilled include:

A passport with more than 12 months validity from the entry date into Thailand,

Having Thai medical insurance covering hospitalisation, accidents and emergencies for the entire period of their stay, This entails a coverage of at least 40,000 baht (S$1,735) for outpatient treatment and at least 400,000 baht (S$17,357) for inpatient treatment.

Showing a confirmation of their payment for their 14-day quarantine at a designated hotel or hospital.

Must fly in on Singapore Airlines

Apart from the STV, applicants will also have to apply for a Certificate of Entry with the Thai Embassy.

Conditions for the certificate include a ticket with Singapore Airlines.

A copy of health insurance covering all expenditures of medical treatment, including Covid-19 for the entire period of stay Thailand amounting to at least US$100,000 (S$135,519) is also required.

The period of the STV runs from Oct. 7 2020 to Sep. 30, 2021.

More information can be found here.

