3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 17, 1 in community

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | October 17, 2020, 03:37 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed three new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 17.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,904.

There is one case who resides in a dormitory, and one in the community.

The remaining case is imported, and was placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Top image from JurongHealth Campus/FB.

