S'pore gives 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks & 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar

Belmont Lay | October 02, 2020, 03:30 PM

Foreign affairs Vivian Balakrishnan called Aung San Suu Kyi, state counsellor of Myanmar, on Oct. 2, 2020, to reaffirm cooperation in the fight against Covid-19.

Both parties reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Myanmar, and emphasised the vital importance of bilateral and international cooperation to overcome the common challenges brought about by the pandemic.

They expressed appreciation for the mutual assistance and support rendered amidst this global health crisis, including to the nationals living in each other’s countries and the facilitation of their return home.

They agreed that Asean member states should continue to work closely to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and keep economies open and connected, which would be of critical importance to the post-pandemic economic recovery.

They also expressed support for Asean to intensify cooperation with external partners on the research, development, production and distribution of vaccines and medicines.

Vivian also conveyed the Singapore government’s additional contribution of 25,000 Covid-19 diagnostic tests, 1 million surgical masks, and 200,000 bottles of hand sanitiser to Myanmar.

This will supplement Singapore’s earlier contribution of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, diagnostic tests and other medical supplies to support Myanmar’s efforts to combat Covid-19.

