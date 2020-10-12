21 months' jail for S'porean lawyer, 42, for possessing & consuming meth

A Singaporean lawyer was sentenced to 21 months' jail on Monday (Oct. 12) for possessing and consuming methamphetamine (meth), a Class A controlled drug.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Mark Tan Teik Yu, 42, was accused of five drug-related charges.

He had pleaded guilty to all charges on Aug. 17, CNA reported.

The case

Drug utensils found in his car

Tan was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 10:45pm on Mar. 17, 2018, court documents stated.

He was travelling from Malaysia to Singapore in his car and was stopped at the checkpoint by an AETOS officer.

A search was conducted on his car and a grey pouch was found behind the driver's seat.

Upon opening the pouch, the officer discovered a glass tube and an improvised glass apparatus commonly used for the consumption of meth.

An Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) officer was then alerted and a further search of Tan's car was conducted.

A wrapped-up piece of newspaper and an improvised glass apparatus in a netting at the back of the car were found.

Four coloured straws and two glass apparatus, as well as one rubber tube, were located inside the newspaper wrapping.

Meth and nimetazepam were also in his car

Tan subsequently admitted to possession of the items.

He further admitted that the items were drug utensils he used to consume meth.

Pills containing nimetazepam, also known as Erimin-5, a Class C controlled drug, and crystalline substances containing meth were later found in his car too.

Tan's urine sample was taken after his arrest and it was positive for meth.

He admitted that he had taken meth at someone's place in Malaysia in order to feel alert and awake on his drive back to Singapore.

He had also helped his friend buy a box of Erimin-5 tablets.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided Tan's home on Mar. 18, 2018 and found another packet containing at least 4.39g of meth in his bedside table's drawer.

Suffered from major depressive disorder

Court documents stated that Tan suffered from major depressive disorder, a mitigating factor submitted by the defence counsel.

The prosecution had initially requested for a 36 months jail term for Tan, labelling his depression as a "valid mitigating factor", but made the argument that not all offences committed owing to a psychiatric disease must result in rehabilitation.

The prosecution said, as stated in court documents:

"Rehabilitation as a sentencing principle may very well be relevant, but such rehabilitation may have to take place in an environment where the offender is prevented from recommitting similar offences."

District Judge Jasvender Kaur, however, still took Tan's depression into consideration, according to The Straits Times.

She explained that his mental health condition was further aggravated by high levels of stress due to his financial situation.

Tan was fired from the law firm he worked in and his depression worsened when he found out his then wife was having an affair, ST reported.

According to CNA, Tan was previously a partner at firms Allen & Gledhill and Dentons Rodyk.

He had initially turned to alcohol to cope with his problems, but was introduced to meth in 2012.

Judge Kaur said, as reported by ST:

"The accused was a high-functioning, mature individual before his first contact with drugs. His consumption of methamphetamine was an ill-judged effort to stop his emotional spiral, with his major depressive disorder making him less likely to think critically."

Made rehabilitative progress after his arrest

Further mitigating factors were also being taken into consideration in Tan's sentencing.

This includes his rehabilitative efforts following his arrest.

Kaur said, according to ST, that Tan has made "sincere efforts" in his treatment.

He had actively participated in recovery support groups, and his odds of re-offending or relapsing are low.

Kaur also took into consideration the "relatively small" quantity of meth Tan possessed, and that the drugs were meant for his own consumption only.

Cried after sentencing

After his sentencing, ST reported that Tan cried before he left the court room and embraced his family members.

He will start serving his jail term on Oct. 19 and has his bail set at S$20,000.

For each charge of possessing a Class A or Class C controlled drug, as well as for consuming meth, Tan could have been jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

For possessing drug utensils, he could have been jailed up to three years, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

