Leisure travel between S'pore & Hong Kong might come as early as Nov. 2020

Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed on a preliminary travel bubble deal, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Oct. 15.

The paper's sources said that both Hong Kong and Singapore will reveal today (Oct. 15) that both cities have reached a preliminary agreement on a travel bubble.

However, its sources said that the details on mutually agreed Covid-19 testing requirements have yet to be ironed out. The arrangement could start as early as November.

Quarantine might be exempted for those who travel to Singapore from Hong Kong, SCMP reported.

Currently, travellers from Hong Kong have to undergo a seven-day quarantine when they arrive in Singapore.

Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau Tang-wah and Singapore Minister for Transport (MOT) Ong Ye Kung will be meeting media from both countries at 2:30pm today.

Ong officially announced that the two regions have reached an in-principle agreement on the bilateral air travel bubble at 2:30pm.

Travellers will not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notices but will have to be tested negative on mutually recognised Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests.

MOT said that the air travel bubble launch date and further details will be shared in "coming weeks".

Top photo by Tanya Ong