S'pore ranks first on Gallup’s law & order index, as S'poreans feel safest in the world

Singapore has topped the index since 2015.

Martino Tan | October 31, 2020, 04:34 PM

Singapore tops the list in a global study on law and order, ahead of China (3rd), Norway (6th) and Switzerland (6th).

US-based research firm Gallup noted that 97 percent of the Singaporean participants "feel safe walking alone at night in their area", compared with the global average of 69 per cent.

2020 Gallup Global Law and Order Report.

S'pore first for five consecutive years

Singapore was also first in the 2019 report, ahead of Norway (3rd) and Switzerland (4th).

According to Gallup's report on Oct.27, the Law and Order Index is a composite score based on people's confidence in their local police force, their feelings of personal safety, and the incidence of theft and assault or mugging in the past year.

The results are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews with approximately 1,000 adults in each country, aged 15 and older, conducted throughout 2019 in 144 countries and areas, Gallup's report said.

Gallup compiles the responses to these four questions into a Law and Order Index score for each country.

Singapore has topped the index since 2015.

Hong Kong's score plunged

Hong Kong’s score was 76, putting it in 82nd place worldwide, tied with Burkina Faso and Nepal.

This was a huge drop from 2018, when it scored a 91 on the index, placing it at number five in the rankings.

Hong Kong was not included in the 2019 study.

Top image via Singapore Police Force's Facebook

