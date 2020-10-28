Singapore Discovery Centre reopens from Oct. 31 with laser tag, pedal boat & 2-storey escape room experience

The Singapore Discovery Centre is reopening on Oct. 31, 2020 after six months of renovation.

The edutainment attraction in Singapore has revamped its exhibits gallery and added new attractions, including a laser tag arena and an escape room concept, to the centre.

It has also opened a new cafe with a specially designed menu by celebrity chef Charlie Tham.

New and improved attractions

Here's a quick look at the new and improved Singapore Discovery Centre:

Black Lake Facility

The Black Lake Facility is the largest multi-storey escape room attraction in Singapore.

The facility has a total of 13 rooms covering four themed chapters.

These themed chapters include the Research Lab:

And the Basement:

The escape room concept uses smart technology such as motion sensors, touch sensors and UV lighting as part of the experience.

Each escape room game costs S$24 (for children aged from three to 12) and S$30 (13 years old and above).

Each game runs for a total of 60 minutes.

Children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Black Lake Laser Battlefield

The Black Lake Laser Battlefield is the first laser tag arena in Singapore to feature the HELIOS2 laser tag system.

The system allows for better accuracy, comfort, reliability and ease of use during gameplay.

The arena will also include interactive projection mapping where players can interact with the environment and encounter elements like aliens, monsters and zombies.

There will be seven types of gameplay ranging between five to 10 minutes including free-for-all, standard team and human flag.

Each game costs S$12 (for children aged from three to 12) and S$15 (13 years old and above).

XD Theatre Ride

The XD theatre is a thrilling 4D simulation that involves motion, special effects and sound to short films.

The theatre will debut two new five-minute titles, the sci-fi themed Sky Hunt and the family-friend Pinocchio.

Each film costs S$8 (for children aged from three to 12) and S$10 (13 years old and above).

Through the Lens of Time

This permanent exhibit gallery aims to bring visitors through the lens of time to explore the key moments of Singapore's past including the Japanese Occupation, Konfrontasi and the 1983 Sentosa cable car rescue mission.

The gallery uses enhanced technology such as Augmented Reality (AR) to bring the stories to life:

This gallery will only open from mid-November 2020.

Admission is free for all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs).

For non-Singaporeans, the admission fee costs S$8 per child and S$10 per adult.

Guided tours are also available from Nov. 21, 2020.

A guided tour costs S$4.

Pedal boat

One can take a pedal boat ride on Singapore Discovery Centre's lake.

Visitors are required to be at least 1.2m tall in order to take this ride.

A two-seater boat costs S$5 while a four-seater boat costs S$10.

Crossfire Paintball

Crossfire Paintball is Singapore's only multi-tiered paintball arena.

The arena has harsh natural terrains and battle sites by conserving as much of its natural terrain and environment as possible.

It also has obstacles of various shapes and sizes such as bunkers, drums and barricades.

The minimum age requirement is 14 (with parent/guardian signed waiver form) and 18 (without parent/guardian signed waiver form).

It costs S$28 for 90 minutes of gameplay.

You can find out more here.

Wild Thyme Cafe

If you're feeling peckish, onsite the Discovery Centre is the new Wild Thyme Cafe.

The menu is designed by local celebrity chef Charlie Tham.

As part of its opening special, diners can purchase two main dishes for S$9.90 from Oct. 31 to Nov. 14.

Here are the six main dishes for the month of November:

Thai Basil Chicken Rice (S$5.50)

Golden Chicken Cutlet with Fries served with Curry Dip (S$6)

Hainanese Curry Rice (S$5.50)

Penang Big Prawn Mee (S$5.50)

Pan Seared Salmon with Basil Cream (S$6.50)

Beef Casserole with Butter Rice (S$6.50)

Board games with free-flow snacks from S$15

The Singapore Discovery Centre has also partnered with The Mind Cafe to bring in board games offerings for visitors.

Each visitor can enjoy two hours of board games at S$15 with free-flow snacks and drinks.

Drinks offered include ice lemon tea, ice peach tea, homemade barley, hot coffee, hot tea and hot green tea.

Snacks offered include mixed nuts, murukku, sweet popcorn and potato chips.

This is only available from 2pm to 8:30pm.

Book online

Visitors can purchase the tickets to the attractions online here.

Address: 510 Upper Jurong Road Singapore 638635

Opening Hours:

