S'pore & China agree Covid-19 a common challenge to be overcome together

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reaffirmed the excellent relationship between both countries as the latter made a quick transit stop in Singapore on Monday (Oct. 13) during his four-nation tour of Southeast Asia.

The stop comes as Singapore and China mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Sino-Singapore cooperation continued despite Covid-19

The foreign ministers noted that both countries had maintained high-level exchanges throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also welcomed "the good progress in bilateral cooperation" in the three government-to-government projects, as well as other areas such as trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

MFA said: "Both sides committed mutual support for economic recovery, including cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and the safe resumption of international travel."

Covid-19 a "common challenge" that world needs to tackle together

Taking to Facebook to post about the meeting with his "old friend", Vivian said in their exchange of views on regional and international developments, they agreed that the pandemic is a common challenge that the international community needs to overcome together, including by maintaining supply chain connectivity and upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system.

Wang's brief stop in Singapore came after his visit to Cambodia and Malaysia.

His visits come amid China's diplomatic drive in Southeast Asia, following the new Mekong-United States Partnership with Lower Mekong nations.

The U.S. will provide around US$153 million (S$207 million) for collaborative projects.

Wang will be visiting Laos and Thailand next before ending his tour.

