Complete price list for S'pore Airlines experiences, including aircraft dining from S$50

On Sep. 29, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will be launching a suite of experiences called "Discover Your Singapore Airlines" specially curated for customers in Singapore.

Here's the confirmed line-up:

Restaurant A380 @Changi

Restaurant A380 @Changi is a dining experience where customers get to dine aboard the Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo.

This dining experience will only be available in the afternoon of Oct. 24 and 25.

The restaurant features international cuisines and the best dishes from its Peranakan menu specially designed by Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

Suites and Business Class diners will be treated to four-course meals including our international classics such as the Lobster Thermidor and beef fillet.

Premium Economy and Economy Class diners will get a full three-course meal.

Main course options include sumptuous Peranakan, Japanese and Western selections.

Air sommeliers will recommend fine wines to accompany the meals.

Each meal comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages.

Here's the price list:

Inside Singapore Airlines

Inside Singapore Airlines is a tour where the public stands a chance to go behind the scenes and to the SIA Training Centre.

This tour will only be available on two weekends in November during the school holidays.

The tour highlights include:

Craft activities like balloon sculpting and making your own batik roses.

Training facilities featuring latest cabin products and a look at where training on flight simulators are conducted.

Showcase of iconic cabin crew uniform and cabin products over the years.

Specially prepared goodie bag including limited-edition souvenirs.

All participants will also receive a free meal from the selection of in-flight meals available on that day.

At an additional cost, customers can also experience the following:

Flight simulator experience

Junior cabin crew experience

Grooming workshop

Here's the full price list:

[email protected] aims to bring the Singapore Airlines in-flight experience to customers' homes.

Customers get to be treated to home-dining experience for two featuring cuisines either from France, Australia, Japan or India, paired with a choice of wine or champagne selected by SIA's wine panel.

The experience is made complete by the inclusion of our exclusive First Class or Business Class amenity kits, welcome videos featuring cabin crew, as well as a specially curated playlist to recreate the SIA onboard experience at home.

Here's the full price list:

Top image from SIA.