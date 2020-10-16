Siglap carrot cake stallowner giving away free food to those in need in S'pore

A carrot cake seller in Siglap has been offering free meals to those in need.

His stall, Grandfather Carrot Cake, is located in Soy Eu Tua coffee shop at 15 Upper East Coast Road.

The stall owner is highly recognisable as he wears a cowboy hat.

He also fries up his signature char kway teow, alongside his carrot cake.

The char kway teow is priced between S$4.50 and S$6.50.

The carrot cake is priced between S$4 and S$6.

The stallowner had previously stated that he does not accept money from others for helping the needy, but is open to customers patronising his stall instead.

His free food initiative has been going on for some time now, and has gained traction among those online:

Grandfather Carrot Cake

15 Upper East Coast Road, Singapore 455207

Monday: 6am to 4.30pm

Tuesday to Saturday: 6.30am to 4.30pm

Sunday: 5.30am to 4.30pm

Top photos via Grandfather Carrot Cake & Teoh Choon Choon