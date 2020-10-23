Back

Golfer tests positive for Covid-19 in Japan after visiting SICC on 7 different days

The club said that close contacts would have been notified by the authorities.

Nigel Chua | October 23, 2020, 04:09 PM

The Singapore Island Country Club has asked its members to take precautionary measures after a club member tested positive for Covid-19 in Japan.

The female member had visited various facilities on seven different occasions between Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, including two of the club's golf courses, and its tennis and squash complex.

She then flew to Japan from Singapore on Oct. 18.

SICC members were notified of this via a notice on the club's website on Oct. 20, and those who visited the facilities at the specified timings were asked to monitor their health and see a doctor if they developed Covid-19 symptoms.

The club said that it carried out "deep cleaning and sanitisation of the affected facilities", and said that it reminded staff to monitor their health as well.

A separate notice dated Oct. 21 provided an updated list of locations visited by the member, as well as the approximate timings:

Screenshot via SICC website.

According to the Oct. 21 notice, close contacts of the confirmed case would have been notified by authorities.

The notice also provided a definition of transient contacts, stating that the risk of infection from transient contact is assessed to be low.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via jy yap on Google Maps

