Back

Shangri-La Hotel S'pore launches 3-tier high tea set for 2 at S$42++

Sweet and savoury.

Mandy How | October 01, 2020, 05:24 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

From Oct. 7 - 31, 2020, the Pink Hope High Tea will be available at Shangri-La Hotel.

The high tea set is presented in collaboration with The Estée Lauder Companies, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The three-tier set features both sweet and savoury treats, including sandwiches, French desserts, kuehs, and rose-infused scones.

Photo via Shangri-La Hotel

It comes with two beverages as well — choose from tea, coffee, Kopi Tarik or Teh Tarik.

The entire set, which is good for two, costs S$42++ on weekdays and S$48++ on weekends.

Those who have no qualms about drinking before 5pm can add on Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne for S$25++ per glass or S$115++ per bottle.

Here are all the items in the set:

Photo via Shangri-La Hotel

The high tea experience will be served at the hotel's Lobby Lounge, boasting floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Photo by Kaptain Kerr/Google Maps

Photo by Kaptain Kerr/Google Maps

Photo via Shangri-La Hote/Google Maps

Raising funds via Instagram posts

As for the part on raising awareness, patrons will receive the iconic pink ribbon pin, which they can share on social media.

For every public Instagram post (not Story) in October 2020 with the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #UnitedinHopeSG, The Estée Lauder Companies will donate S$5 to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The sum, which is capped at S$10,000, will go to supporting breast disease research.

Details

Date and time: Oct. 7 - 31, 2020, 3pm - 5pm daily

Address:

The Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel

22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Price:

  • S$42++ on weekdays

  • S$48++ on weekends and public holidays

Reservations (required): Call 6213 4398 or email [email protected]

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Kaptain Kerr/Google Maps, Shangri-La Hotel

S’pore-based app lets you hire people to do your chores from S$50 so you don’t have to do them

For the busy and the lazy.

October 01, 2020, 04:59 PM

Chrissy Teigen loses baby after pregnancy complications

Heartbreaking.

October 01, 2020, 04:42 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin reminds public that MPs have other options besides Adjournment Motion to raise issues

The Adjournment Motion is just one of the ways MPs can raise issues in parliament.

October 01, 2020, 04:29 PM

7 physical walking tours relaunching in Oct. 2020 for locals to explore S'pore again

There is always something to learn about Singapore's past.

October 01, 2020, 04:27 PM

342 quarantined after Covid-19 case detected in [email protected] dormitory, measures not strictly enforced: MOM

The 342 residents work for 27 employers. They will be quarantined for 14 days.

October 01, 2020, 04:17 PM

Bedok tailor, 80, has been tailoring since 1961. Now he struggles with rent & caring for wheelchair-bound daughter.

If you need a tailor in the east, you know where to go.

October 01, 2020, 04:07 PM

PM Lee, President Halimah Yacob congratulate People's Republic of China on 71st anniversary of founding

China marks the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.

October 01, 2020, 03:57 PM

21 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 1: 15 imported & 3 from community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

October 01, 2020, 03:46 PM

Haw Par Villa to be closed for 6 months from Oct. 2020 for upgrading works

The park has promised 'more quality content' once the upgrading is done.

October 01, 2020, 03:25 PM

New mall in Changi empty 9 months after being built, leaving residents desperate for a supermarket

Issues of convenience and time.

October 01, 2020, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.