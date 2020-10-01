Shangri-La Hotel S'pore launches 3-tier high tea set for 2 at S$42++

From Oct. 7 - 31, 2020, the Pink Hope High Tea will be available at Shangri-La Hotel.

The high tea set is presented in collaboration with The Estée Lauder Companies, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The three-tier set features both sweet and savoury treats, including sandwiches, French desserts, kuehs, and rose-infused scones.

It comes with two beverages as well — choose from tea, coffee, Kopi Tarik or Teh Tarik.

The entire set, which is good for two, costs S$42++ on weekdays and S$48++ on weekends.

Those who have no qualms about drinking before 5pm can add on Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne for S$25++ per glass or S$115++ per bottle.

Here are all the items in the set:

The high tea experience will be served at the hotel's Lobby Lounge, boasting floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Raising funds via Instagram posts

As for the part on raising awareness, patrons will receive the iconic pink ribbon pin, which they can share on social media.

For every public Instagram post (not Story) in October 2020 with the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #UnitedinHopeSG, The Estée Lauder Companies will donate S$5 to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The sum, which is capped at S$10,000, will go to supporting breast disease research.

Details

Date and time: Oct. 7 - 31, 2020, 3pm - 5pm daily

Address:

The Lobby Lounge @ Shangri-La Hotel

22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

Price:

S$42++ on weekdays

S$48++ on weekends and public holidays

Reservations (required): Call 6213 4398 or email [email protected]

Top image via Kaptain Kerr/Google Maps, Shangri-La Hotel