Back

Shake Shack opening 5th outlet with waterfront view at VivoCity

Burger with a view.

Fasiha Nazren | October 21, 2020, 12:22 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

On Oct. 21, American burger chain Shake Shack revealed that it will be opening a fifth outlet in Singapore.

The fifth outlet will be located at VivoCity.

While there is no information yet on when it will officially open, it seems like Shake Shack has taken up a space on the first floor of the mall.

View this post on Instagram

Viva la Vivo! We're bringing our burgers to the waterfront soon. In the meantime, check out our dynamic construction mural by @eeshaun

A post shared by Shake Shack Singapore (@shakeshacksg) on

Construction murals designed by local designer Eeshaun has been put up at what used to be Artisan Boulangerie Co.

Other outlets

The first Shake Shack outlet opened its doors at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.

Since then, it has expanded with three other outlets, with the most recent one at Suntec City in Sep. 2020.

Address: #01-163/164 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 098585

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Shake Shack and Angela Lim.

Tampines Town Council closes basketball courts for 2 months after players breach social distancing rules

Can't play for a while.

October 21, 2020, 12:15 PM

Police apprehend 45-year-old man in Yishun for throwing glass bottles from flat

Commotion.

October 21, 2020, 11:27 AM

AGC demands that M Ravi apologise & retract statement, Ravi asks AGC to retract letter & apologise

Ravi said that he has been instructed by Gobi and his family to commence proceedings against the Attorney-General, the Deputy Attorney-General, and another senior state counsel in the AGC.

October 21, 2020, 10:31 AM

Parents name their baby after Internet provider to get free WiFi for 18 years

Her more responsible but expensive brother called Data.

October 21, 2020, 10:20 AM

Young M'sian woman goes viral for inspirational weight loss photos: 'It's all hard work'

Discipline and consistency are key, she said.

October 21, 2020, 09:53 AM

Singapore Airlines to restart flights to New York on Nov. 9, 2020

Restarting.

October 21, 2020, 03:43 AM

Malaysia reports 862 new Covid-19 cases, fourth day in a row over 800 daily count

Resurgence.

October 21, 2020, 03:29 AM

Pigeon eats fried chicken at Geylang economy rice stall, accused of 'cannibalism'

Bird eat bird world.

October 21, 2020, 03:09 AM

Joey Meng, turns 50, proves she's ageless: She was Ma Xiaoling in 1998's 'My Date With A Vampire'

Either goddess or vampire.

October 21, 2020, 02:09 AM

TraceTogether token or app for SafeEntry mandatory by Dec. 2020 for a lot of places

The way forward going into Phase 3.

October 21, 2020, 01:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.