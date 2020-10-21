Shake Shack opening 5th outlet with waterfront view at VivoCity

On Oct. 21, American burger chain Shake Shack revealed that it will be opening a fifth outlet in Singapore.

The fifth outlet will be located at VivoCity.

While there is no information yet on when it will officially open, it seems like Shake Shack has taken up a space on the first floor of the mall.

Construction murals designed by local designer Eeshaun has been put up at what used to be Artisan Boulangerie Co.

Other outlets

The first Shake Shack outlet opened its doors at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019.

Since then, it has expanded with three other outlets, with the most recent one at Suntec City in Sep. 2020.

Address: #01-163/164 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 098585

Top image from Shake Shack and Angela Lim.