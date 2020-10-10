7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 10, 1 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 10.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,866.

There is one new case in the community.

Another case is a dormitory resident.

Five imported cases

The remaining five cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Here are the daily case numbers in October:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Top photo via Ministry of Health on YouTube