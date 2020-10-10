Venomous box jellyfish sighted in Sentosa waters, no swimming at Siloso Beach until further notice

Sentosa has issued a short statement informing the public that no swimming will be allowed at Siloso Beach as a venomous box jellyfish has been sighted in the waters there.

In an official announcement on Friday, Oct. 9 at about 10pm, Sentosa wrote on Facebook:

Due to a box jellyfish sighting in the waters of Siloso Beach on 9 October 2020, please be informed that guests are restricted from entering the waters at Siloso Beach until further notice. The safety and wellbeing of everyone in Sentosa are of utmost importance to us, and our Beach Patrol Officers (BPOs) have stepped up their regular surveillance of the island’s beaches and waters. For your safety, please do not attempt to touch jellyfish if you see any, and alert other beach-goers and on-ground BPOs to its location. If stung, please do not rub the affected area nor use fingers to remove the tentacles. Please contact our on-ground BPOs for first-aid assistance, or call the Sentosa Rangers at 1800 RANGERS (1800 726 4377).

Background

Box jellyfish sightings at Sentosa were made a few times the past several months.

In early July, a sighting of a box jellyfish was made in the waters around Sentosa Cove.

A mere two weeks later, a child was stung by a box jellyfish in the waters around FOC, which refers to "FOC Sentosa", an eatery located at Tanjong Beach Walk near the southwestern edge of the island.

Highly venomous

Box jellyfish are highly venomous.

This is due to their deadly toxin, which helps them to instantly kill or stun their prey, like fish or shrimp, thus reducing the damage to their tentacles, according to National Geographic.

Tun also added that a sting from the box jellyfish is extremely painful and can cause severe hypertension, extreme lower back pain, nausea, cardiac and respiratory arrest.

It can also be fatal.

The agency advised that if one is stung by a jellyfish, one should rinse the affected area with seawater or vinegar and not try to remove the tentacles, and seek medical attention immediately.

