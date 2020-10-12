Sanrio collaborates with S'pore label for bag & cardholder collection

Sanrio has collaborated with local brand The Sophia Label for a capsule collection of bags and cardholders.

The collection features three items: A cardholder, a bucket bag, and a circle crossbody.

Each item comes in three colours (cream, pink, and blue), each with their corresponding character (My Melody, Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll).

This makes it nine items in total.

The cutesy element isn't so pronounced in this collection, and combined with the muted colours, makes it an easy match with outfits and occasions.

Cardholders

Each cardholder comes with four card slots, a zipped compartment, and a lanyard.

Expect to fork out S$38 for one.

Bags

The circle crossbody (S$118) is structured and smaller, while the bucket bag (S$128) is roomy enough for umbrellas and water bottles.

From now their Oct. 15, you can pre-order the collection for S$10 off the bags and S$3 off the cardholders.

It is available on both The Sophia Label's website and eCapitamall.

Collection for eCapitamall pre-orders will be on Oct. 20 at NomadX Plaza Singapura.

Some of the cardholders are already out of stock, though.

