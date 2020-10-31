Despite rain, long queues for Robinsons at Heeren, Raffles City outlets after news of outlets' closure

Singaporean retail institution Robinsons will be closing its last two outlets in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Mall.

Robinsons, which employs about 175 staff, announced on Friday (Oct.30) that it has started the liquidation process of its remaining stores.

Hundreds flocked to Robinsons on Saturday

It is currently uncertain when Robinsons, which is owned by the Al-Futtaim Group, will be closing down for good.

When asked by Channel NewsAsia for a time frame, a Robinsons spokesperson said on Friday that liquidators were "in the midst of negotiating" with the landlords.

On their Facebook page, Robinsons posted about a sale that will take place from Oct. 23 to Nov.8.

However, hundreds of shoppers have flocked to the remaining two outlets to cash-in on what seems like a closing sale, and to make use of their vouchers.

Mothership.sg saw snaking queues at the Robinsons outlet at The Heeren, where crowds waiting to enter the mall even in the rain:

Queues formed after announcement of closure

The queues started from as soon as the same day the announcements were made, on Oct. 30.

According to the Business Times, employees were informed of the news on the same day.

Mothership.sg saw that queues were forming at the Robinsons outlet at Raffles City at around 4:33 pm.

There were full of people inside the store, with long queues inside to make payment.

On the first floor, while the sections selling skincare and cosmetics were still filled with products, other sections that once carried bags and shoes were visibly emptied of their retail products, possibly having been packed away or sold to customers.

Robinsons was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

The company mentioned that employees will be paid in line with the next payment cycle.

Minister of State (MOS) Sun Xueling wrote on Facebook that she was "stunned" after hearing news of Robinsons' closure, sharing memories of the department store such as the first office bag she bought from the Robinsons at Raffles City as well.

