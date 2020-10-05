Back

River Safari's manatee Canola gives birth to first baby — a male calf weighing 18kg

Canola is the first manatee hand-raised by the aquarists in River Safari.

October 05, 2020

Six-year-old manatee Canola is the icon of River Safari.

Just in case you didn't know, she's the one on the left:

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Canola gives birth to a male calf in August

Born in Singapore to the largest manatee of the herd in River Safari in 2014, Canola was abandoned by her mum Eva for unknown reasons.

Canola was therefore fed by the aquarists around the clock with special milk formula that's infused with canola oil. Yeah, and that's how she got her name.

Fast forward to August 2020, Canola is now a proud first-time mum.

On August 18, Canola gave birth to a healthy calf, weighing about 18 to 20kg.

Canola and her baby boy. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The calf does not have a name yet.

A great first-time mum

As Canola did not receive much love from her birth mum, it warms the aquarists' hearts to see that Canola has grown to become an extremely caring mum.

According to the aquarists at the River Safari, Canola is attentive and protective towards her calf.

She's always looking out for the calf, the aquarists observed.

During meal times, Canola will guide its calf away from the other adults so that the little one will not get jostled by them.

They also spend time alone in shallower waters, just like this:

Canola kissing her calf. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

The little one is very affectionate too, apparently:

GIF from Wildlife Reserves Singapore's Instagram.

Nawwww.

Canola's 1.5-month-old calf is the 22nd manatee calves that the Wildlife Reserves Singapore has welcomed since 1994.

There are a total of 24 manatees calves born in Singapore so far, you can find them at River Safari's Amazon Flooded Forest.

The calf swimming with adult manatees. Newborn manatees are capable of swimming to the surface on their own and vocalising soon after their birth. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Manatees are classified as a vulnerable species

A manatee takes about five years to reach the age of sexual maturity.

They usually give birth to one calf every two to five years, with a gestation period of one year.

Their reproduction rate is considered low.

Adding on to that, they face threats such as hunting, habitat destruction and collisions with boats in the wild.

Scientists have also observed more manatee calves being separated from their mothers in the wild due to human disturbance.

These orphaned calves have to fend for themselves as a result.

Therefore, manatees are listed as "Vulnerable" under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Top photos courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

