Retired SBS Transit bus spotted on Hong Kong roads after being bought by private collector

Earlier this year in August, it was reported that a retired SBS Transit bus had made its way to Hong Kong after being purchased by a private collector.

Making an appearance on HK roads

And now, according to Leslie Chan, the retired bus has been spotted going for a spin on the roads during a road test on Saturday (Oct. 3).

Chan is the district councillor at Tsim Sha Tsui as well as a transport administration professional.

He shared some photos of the bus on Facebook and said that it could be found at Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier Bus Terminal that afternoon.

Here it is, on the road:

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Decommissioned SBS Transit bus

The decommissioned SBS Transit double decker bus, formerly registered as SBS9844Z, had arrived on Aug. 3.

It was the subject of interest for bus enthusiasts in Hong Kong, who first snapped photos of it near Kwai Tsing Container Terminal, located on Tsing Yi island, when it arrived.

According to Land Transport Guru, the Volvo B10TL (Volgren) bus was first registered in Apr. 2003, and deployed to bus services 161, 133, 55 and 25 during its time on the road.

It was allocated to Ang Mo Kio depot.

The bus was retired from service in April 2020.

Public buses in Singapore have a lifespan of 17 years to ensure that the bus is in an optimal condition to serve commuters, LTA was quoted saying in a YouTube video.

Top photo via Leslie Chan/FB.