Back

Retired SBS Transit bus spotted on Hong Kong roads after being bought by private collector

Whoa, cool.

Tanya Ong | October 04, 2020, 04:30 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Earlier this year in August, it was reported that a retired SBS Transit bus had made its way to Hong Kong after being purchased by a private collector.

Making an appearance on HK roads

And now, according to Leslie Chan, the retired bus has been spotted going for a spin on the roads during a road test on Saturday (Oct. 3).

Chan is the district councillor at Tsim Sha Tsui as well as a transport administration professional.

He shared some photos of the bus on Facebook and said that it could be found at Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier Bus Terminal that afternoon.

Here it is, on the road:

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Leslie Chan KL/FB

Decommissioned SBS Transit bus

The decommissioned SBS Transit double decker bus, formerly registered as SBS9844Z, had arrived on Aug. 3.

It was the subject of interest for bus enthusiasts in Hong Kong, who first snapped photos of it near Kwai Tsing Container Terminal, located on Tsing Yi island, when it arrived.

According to Land Transport Guru, the Volvo B10TL (Volgren) bus was first registered in Apr. 2003, and deployed to bus services 161, 133, 55 and 25 during its time on the road.

It was allocated to Ang Mo Kio depot.

The bus was retired from service in April 2020.

Public buses in Singapore have a lifespan of 17 years to ensure that the bus is in an optimal condition to serve commuters, LTA was quoted saying in a YouTube video.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Leslie Chan/FB.

Free masks collection from Temasek Foundation vending machines ends today (Oct. 4, 11:59pm)

Free one.

October 04, 2020, 04:12 PM

Over 50 cars stuck at Waterway Point carpark for at least an hour on Oct. 3 after gantries malfunction

Mayhem.

October 04, 2020, 03:57 PM

Taiwan-born woman goes for safari tour in Africa, ends up falling in love & marrying her guide

Fairytale romance.

October 04, 2020, 03:33 PM

Covid-19: 6 imported cases & 2 community cases in S'pore on Oct. 4

Latest update.

October 04, 2020, 03:21 PM

Comment: Yes, we actually need SIA to survive as our national airline

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 04, 2020, 02:48 PM

Katong steakhouse offers free-flow steak, grilled meats & fish for S$30++ throughout Oct 2020

Possibly the only time you can afford eating an entire cow.

October 04, 2020, 02:22 PM

Indonesia airline Garuda paints mask on airplane's nose

The airline intends to implement it on five of their fleets.

October 04, 2020, 01:29 PM

M'sian YouTubers Jeff & Inthira receive threatening texts from S'pore number extorting S$63,000

Frightening.

October 04, 2020, 01:21 PM

Xi Jinping wishes Trump & wife speedy recovery

Trump's physician said that while he is "not out of the woods," doctors are "cautiously optimistic."

October 04, 2020, 01:01 PM

940,000 HDB households to receive GST voucher in October, larger families to receive more rebates

Utilities bills likely to be higher with more people in the household.

October 04, 2020, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.