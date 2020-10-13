Python with fat belly at Queenstown calmly handled by Acres personnel

Certain species of wildlife in Singapore have adapted to our urban areas, such as otters, monitor lizards and pythons.

This could be due to habitat loss of natural spaces, and the availability of food in urban areas.

One reticulated python was sighted resting in the drain at Stirling Road recently.

Python with fat belly resting in drain at Stirling Rd

In a Facebook post by user Willy Soh on Monday (Oct. 12), a python was taken out from a drain at Stirling Road by two people in Acres shirts.

In the video that was uploaded to social media at Queenstown, the snake is seen hiding in the drain and strikes with its mouth open multiple times in an effort to evade capture and defend itself.

After about a minute, a female Acres rescue officer coolly gets a hold of the snake's head before her co-worker grabs the body of the snake.

The snake is seen in the video to have a large belly and someone is heard saying in the video that it could have eaten a cat.

The Acres personnel held the head firmly before releasing the snake's head into the animal carrier in one swift action.

Soh also uploaded a photo of the python in the carrier:

Soh highlighted in his post that the snake was "professionally handled by Acres" and that the python will be sent to the zoo.

Why pythons might hang out in drains

Reticulated pythons are not uncommon in Singapore.

Being nocturnal, they are mainly active at night, which means that they usually rest in the day.

The native species usually resides in nature areas.

Occasionally they are found in areas like drains, canals and parks, as pythons prey on rats and small birds.

What to do if you encounter a snake

Reticulated pythons are not venomous, and like most wild animals, they only attack when they feel threatened.

If you come across snakes in the nature area, keep a safe distance, slowly move away and leave them alone.

Do not attempt to handle them on your own.

You can get help by contacting ACRES at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600.

Acres and NParks also provide helpful advisories about snakes which you can read more here and here.

Top screenshots via Willy Soh