S$500,000 spent to renovate 7-bedroom Punggol condo penthouse with rooftop terrace

Staycation at home.

Julia Yeo | October 10, 2020, 05:25 PM

A condominium penthouse located in Punggol is a rather rare find in this age of HDB flats and condominium units getting increasingly smaller.

On Sep. 28, real estate firm PropertyLimBrothers shared a tour of a duplex penthouse located at the Treasure Trove along Punggol Walk, a three-minute walk from Punggol MRT station.

With seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and a spacious rooftop terrace fitted into a 4,811 sq ft duplex penthouse, the apartment is one of the largest penthouses in Singapore.

Currently priced at S$3,800,000, tour host Melvin Lim said the owners had spent nearly S$500,000 to renovate the penthouse.

Living space on first floor

The duplex was designed to fit all of the living space on the first floor of the penthouse, with five bedrooms modified from seven, the living room, and the kitchen located on the same floor.

Here's a quick overview of the floor plan:

The first floor looks like a regular home, with grey undertones across the living room

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

One of the rooms has also been modified into a piano room, somewhat like an extension of the living room.

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

Rooftop terrace with Thai resort villa vibes

While the first floor of the duplex is a mostly functional living space, the highlight of the penthouse is likely the rooftop terrace.

The rooftop terrace is 1,900 sq ft, which is probably larger than most HDB flats out there.

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

The terrace is divided into five sections -- the entertainment area, dining area, an exercise/ yoga area, a "reading area", and an outdoor dining area.

One segment of the rooftop terrace has been designed by the owners as a "man cave" for a private entertainment area, which can be used as a common area to entertain guests and friends.

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

The dining and yoga area has an open concept, making the rooftop terrace feel spacious.

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

Here's a view of the rooftop at night:

Screenshot via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

Much effort was put into the botany on the rooftop terrace.

According to Lim, over S$40,000 was spent to purchase the plants.

At S$3.8 million, all this could be yours.

You can find out more information on this property here.

Top image via PropertyLimBrothers/YouTube

