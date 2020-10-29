Back

PUB installs small bins at reservoirs around S'pore for anglers to discard used fishing hooks and lines

PUB plans to install around 40 more bins at the remaining designated fishing areas by 2021.

Ashley Tan | October 29, 2020, 06:52 PM

In order to safeguard the health of local biodiversity and members of the public visiting Singapore's waterways, PUB has installed boxes for anglers to discard their used fishing hooks into.

Fishing responsibly

Here are what the bins look like, from photos posted by Ottercity.

On the bins are instructions for anglers to discard their used fishing lines and hooks inside as well as an appeal to "fish responsibly" so that the waterways are clean and safe for people to enjoy.

Photo from Ottercity / FB

In response to queries from Mothership, PUB shared that the small bins are part of a trial project by the agency to encourage responsible fishing.

"Through this initiative, we hope to reduce the threat of fishing lines and hooks to wildlife, while enhancing public safety at these sites," PUB said.

There are currently a total of 11 bins — three at Marina Reservoir, two at Pandan Reservoir and six at Bedok Reservoir. These were installed between late July and early August.

PUB is planning to install around 40 more bins at the remaining designated fishing areas at other reservoirs and waterways by 2021.

Photo from Ottercity / FB

Ottercity observed that some of the bins are also cleared daily at popular fishing sites like Bedok.

Fishing hooks a hazard

Improperly discarded fish hooks and fishing lines are a danger to local wildlife as they may get trapped, entangled or injured by the items.

In September, a four-month-old otter pup died after a fishing hook was lodged in her throat.

This was despite efforts by NParks and Acres staff to trap her and bring her to a veterinarian.

Freak accidents involving fishing hooks have also occurred before. In August, a young girl's toe was pierced by a discarded fishing hook at East Coast Park.

Top photo from Ottercity / FB

