Grab driver finds prison tag left behind by passenger in his car

At around 7:45pm on Oct. 19, Fyzal Anwerbag was searching for his Shell Fuel Loyalty card when he found a prison tag under the driver's seat, covered up by a used disposable mask.

The Grab driver recounted his experience in a Facebook post, which has since garnered over 1,200 shares.

Strap was cut off

Speaking to Mothership, Fyzal said that the strap of the tag had "evidence of a sharp tool being used to cut it".

Picked up a suspicious passenger on Oct. 16

Fyzal also said that he wasn't sure when the tag was left in his car.

The last time he drove the car was on Friday (Oct. 16), and the last passenger he picked up was around 10:40pm.

However, he had his suspicions.

He told Mothership:

"I suspected someone from that night (Oct. 16). Reason was I picked him up and he scooted over right behind me which was unusual for passengers. They would always sit nearer to the automatic door. This particular guy remained hidden from my view mirror and the fact that I drove in the night makes him more hidden."

Fyzal later went to Jurong West Neighbourhood Police Centre to report the broken prison tag.

He was at the police centre for around three hours as the police officers made the necessary checks.

"At the counter, the officers there had to make checks as this was their first in handling such a matter too... I signed a few papers and was then told that they will take over from there."

Mothership has reached out to the police for a comment.

Top images from Fyzal Anwerbag/FB.