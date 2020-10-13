West Coast Town Council tells HDB resident not to hang pork belly outside kitchen window

West Coast Town Council has advised the resident of a HDB flat in Jurong West to refrain from hanging slabs of raw meat outside the kitchen window.

In response to media queries, West Coast Town Council said it was aware of the incident, which was widely shared on Facebook.

"Our staff has approached the said unit and advised them to remove the items," the town council said.

"For the benefit of our residents' health and hygiene, we would like to remind residents not to hang any food items on the laundry rack."

Background

The irate neighbour who spotted the pork belly slabs hanging outside of the HDB unit questioned why would anyone do this and if the household upstairs was putting the meat out to dry with the aim of selling them, given the copious amounts on display.

The complaint was originally posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Oct. 11.

According to the three photos put up in the post, there were at least seven slabs of pork belly hanging outside the kitchen window, even as the clothes rack was lined with laundry that were also put out to dry.

Various commenters noted such antics can be insensitive towards Muslim neighbours who live close to the unit, as well as the potential for the raw meat left out in the open to be prone to contamination and unhygienic even for personal consumption.

Meat left out to dry in the open also give off foul smells that can be picked up by neighbours.

