Police arrest 5 men aged 22 to 44 in relation to Serangoon Road knife attack

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon in an incident at 525 Serangoon Road on Oct. 8 at 1:30am.

Four others, aged between 22 and 44, have also been arrested for their suspected involvement in a related case of unlawful assembly, the police said in a statement on Oct. 10.

The statement said that the Serangoon Road incident involved a victim who was allegedly attacked by the 24-year-old man with a knife.

This happened after "a heated argument" between the victim and a group of men, including the 24-year-old.

The victim suffered injuries on his left arm and was conveyed to hospital conscious.

The four other men were "believed to be present when the incident happened", and were also arrested for unlawful assembly between Oct. 8 and Oct. 10.

The police had earlier appealed for information on the incident.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

On the other hand, those convicted for being a member of an unlawful assembly can be sentenced to imprisonment for up to two years, fined, or both.

Top image via SG Chinese Community/Facebook